The Concert Truck, Piano Cleveland and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

It’s a busy classical music week in Cleveland. Let's get to it.
- On Saturday, August 6 at 7:00 pm, Jonathan Berman will lead The Cleveland Orchestra with Cédric Tiberghien in Grieg’s Piano Concerto, and Schmidt’s Symphony No. 4. On August 7, the evening begins at 6:00 pm with the Kent Blossom Chamber Orchestra led by Vinay Parameswaran performing Gabriela Lena Frank’s Elegia Andina and Maurice Ravel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin. At 7:00 pm Jahja Ling will lead The Cleveland Orchestra in a side-by-side concert with the KBCO. The playlist is all-Beethoven: Overture to Egmont, Symphony No. 4 and Symphony No. 5. Blossom Music Center, Cuyahoga Falls. Purchase tickets here.
Remember that under 18s are free on the lawn. Click here for more information
- Piano Cleveland’s Piano Days @CLE is in full swing: On Thursday August 4 at 6:00 pm you can put your musical knowledge to the test in a fun Piano Trivia evening with food, drinks, and prizes! ProXimity Golf Lounge, 3099 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland Heights. Purchase tickets here.
- On August 7 at 2:00 pm it’s Stanislav and Friends — Stanislav Khristenko, piano, with Victoria Browers, soprano, Yael Senamaud Cohen, viola, Stanislav Golovin, clarinet, Khari Joyner, cello, Madalyn Parnas Möller, violin and Henry Samuels, double bass. The program includes music by Schubert, Ravel, Khachaturian, Previn, Lindberg, Piazzolla,Brahms and Farrenc. Mixon Hall at Cleveland Institute of Music, 11021 East Blvd. in University Circle. Tickets available online
- And on August 9 at 7:30 pm ccome hear Piano Cleveland’s piano donation recipients showcase their skills as they take the stage in this celebration of the Piano and Keyboard Donation program. Recipients of all ages and skill levels will perform selected repertoire of their choice. Glick Recital Hall, The Music Settlement, University Circle. It’s free.
- And there are more stops by the “Concert Truck” featuring Nick Luby and Susan Zhang, and their mobile music venue that makes live music accessible to all by transforming a 16-foot box truck into a state-of-the-art concert hall, complete with lighting, sound system, and piano. Click here
for times and locations. Read a preview article here.
- Apollo’s Fire continues its summer offerings with “Lift Every Voice,” a Celebration of Brotherhood & Sisterhood. Jeannette Sorrell leads the Orchestra and Musettes Ensemble (youth chorus) and soloists Kristine Caswelch and Ashlee Foreman, sopranos, Reggie Mobley, countertenor, Jacob Perry, tenor and Jonathan Woody, bass. Performances are on August 5 at 7:30 pm at Arlington Church of God in Akron, August 6 at 8:00 pm at Avon Lake United Church of Christ, and August 7 at 7:00 pm at Cain Park. Tickets are available online
- There are two more concerts to consider. On August 3 at 7:30 pm the Kent/Blossom Faculty Concert features Cleveland Orchestra musicians Barrick Stees, assistant principal bassoon, Richard Weiss, first assistant cello, Joela Jones, recently retired principal keyboardist, and various guests. Program to be announced. Ludwig Recital Hall, Kent State University. Tickets are available online.
And on August 9 at 7:00 pm the Local #4 Music Fund presents Larry Herman and Friends at Cain Park in Cleveland Heights. The concert is Free
