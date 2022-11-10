The Israel Philharmonic Comes to Severance Hall and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
Early Music
- Apollo’s Fire presents Storms and Tempests on Thursday November 10 at 7:30 pm at First United Methodist Church in Akron, featuring Amanda Forsythe, soprano and Alan Choo, violin. The program includes music by Vivaldi, Lully, Handel and Marais. You can also catch it on Friday at 7:30 pm at Rocky River Presbyterian Church, Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 4:00pm at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Heights. Click here for tickets.
- Oberlin Artist Recital Series presents ACRONYM on Tuesday the 15th at 7:30 pm in Warner Concert Hall The Baroque string band is dedicated to “giving modern premieres of the wild instrumental music of the 17th century” and they’re not kidding about the wild. You can purchase tickets here.
Opera
- Oberlin Opera Theater presents a double bill of comic operas beginning on Thursday, November 10 at 8pm in Hall Auditorium. Jonathon Field directs and Joseph Mechavich conducts the Oberlin Orchestra for Jacques Offenbach’s Le mariage aux lanternes and Giachino Rossini’s L’occasione fa il ladro. The run continues on Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Read a preview article here
. Tickets are available online.
- CIM Opera Theater presents Massenet’s Cendrillon on Friday at 7:30 pm in Kulas Hall. The classic fairy tale of Cinderella comes to life in one of the composer’s most charming scores. Cara Consilvio directs and Harry Davidson conducts the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra. There’s a second show on Sunday at 3:00 pm. Read a preview article here
and click here for synopsis and tickets.
- Also on Friday at 7:30 at Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown, Opera Western Reserve gives a single performance of Puccini’s La Bohème. Scott Skiba directs, Susan Davenny Wyner conducts, and Brittany Powell Merenda provides the projections. Tickets available online.
Orchestra
- Christopher Wilkins leads the Akron Symphony on Friday at 7:30 pm in E.J. Thomas Hall in Respighi’s Ancient Airs and Dances No. 2, Margaret Bonds’ The Ballad of the Brown King (A Christmas Cantata), Julia Perry’s Fragments from the Letters of Saint Catherine and Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite (after Tchaikovsky). Tickets are available online.
- In a rare visitation by a touring orchestra, Lahav Shani directs the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra on Saturday at 8:00 pm at Severance Music Center, in an all-Prokofiev program. On the docket: Symphonies No. 1 & 5, and the ballet score for Romeo and Juliet. Sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. Tickets are available online.
Chamber Music
- On Friday at 7:00 pm at Praxis Fiber Workshop CityMusic Cleveland plays works by Caroline Shaw, Johannes Sperger and Krzysztof Penderecki. The concert is free.
- On Saturday at 7:30 pm at Tri-C Metro Auditorium, Cleveland Classical Guitar Society International Series features Boyd Meets Girl, Australian classical guitarist Rupert Boyd with American cellist Laura Metcalf. View concert repertoire and program notes here
. Read a preview article here
. Tickets are available online.
- Monday at 7:30 pm at West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Rocky River Chamber Music Society hosts the Emerald Brass Quintet. Their playlist features arrangements by Chris Van Hof of music by Fauré, Albéniz, Stravinsky, Ravel,Piazolla, and Márquez. Freewill offering. Click here for live stream.
- And on Tuesday at 7:30 pm at Plymouth Church, Cleveland Chamber Music Society welcomes the return of the Jupiter Quartet for music by Charles Ives, Florence Price, Steven Andrew Taylor, George Walker, and Johannes Brahms. A pre-concert program hosted by Daniel Hathaway begins at 6:30. Tickets are available online.
