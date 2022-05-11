'The Mind of Beethoven' and Seven More Classical Music Events to Catch This Week

click to enlarge
Piano Cleveland
See Wednesday, May 11
There’s a variety of musical offerings to choose from this week — orchestral, chamber, choral, gospel, classical guitar, music inspired by visual art, and a look into Beethoven’s mind.
- On Wednesday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Maltz Performing Arts Center in University Circle, Piano Cleveland’s Listening Series will present pianist and Beethoven scholar Jonathan Biss. The Lecture/Performance, “The Mind of Beethoven” takes audiences on a deep dive into understanding the great composer’s music and persona, focusing on his late sonatas. Attend in person or watch online. Click here for tickets.
- If it’s Thursday evening it must be The Cleveland Orchestra. And on May 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Severance Music Center,Franz Welser-Möst will lead performances of Alban Berg’s Lyric Suite, Wolfgang Rihm’s Verwandlung (Metamorphosis) II, and Schubert’s Symphony No. 9 in C (“The Great”). The program will be repeated on Saturday at 8:00 pm. Tickets available online.
For those without triskaidekaphobia, there are three intriguing choices on Friday May 13.
- At 7:00 p.m. at the Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, City Music Cleveland’s Pantheon Ensemble (Masha Andreini and Mari Sato, violins, Yaël Senamaud-Cohen, viola, Martha Baldwin, cello, Tracy Rowell, bass, and Elizabeth DeMio, piano), will play Mendelssohn’s Piano Sextet and Mozart’s Divertimento K. 13. The playlist also includes the premiere of Füsun Köksal’s Music for String Quintet & Piano. Masks are required.The program will be repeated on Sunday, May 15 at 3:00 p.m. at Lakewood Congregational Church. Both concerts are free.
- A half-hour later at 7:30 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, Jay White will lead Quire Cleveland in a program they’re calling “Resonant Glory: Music for Grand Spaces.” Presented as part of the Helen D. Schubert Concerts, music includes works by Antoine Brumel, Orlando Lassus, Andrea Gabrieli, Tomás Luis de Victoria, Juan de Lienas, J.S. Bach, Charles Villiers Stanford, and Ralph Vaughan Williams. If Friday doesn’t work you can also catch performances May 14 at 8:00 p.m. at St. Noel Church and on May 15 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Sebastian Church in Akron. The concerts are free.
- Also at 7:30 p.m. it’s the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Creative Fusion Composers Series featuring Aleksandra Vrebalov’s Antennae. Inspired by the CMA’s Icon of the Mother of God and Infant Christ (Virgin Eleousa) on view in the Byzantine gallery (105), Antennae is a site-specific concert in the galleries and the Ames Family Atrium. This evening-length work for large choir, organs, trumpets and percussion features three Serbian monks singing Byzantine chants, surrounded by the Cleveland Chamber Choir and other musicians from the community. Commissioned by the CMA in partnership with the Cleveland Foundation. The event is Free.
- There are two choices on opposite ends of town on Saturday, May 14. At 7:30 p.m. at Plymouth Church, the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society will present William Kanengiser. His program will feature Turina’s Sevillana (Fantasía), Duarte’s English Suite, Khayan’s Lost Land, Johanson’s The Bootlegger’s Tale, Clearfield’s Reflections on the Life of the Dranyen, Brouwer’s Two Cuban Folksong Arrangements, Bogdanović’s Three African Sketches, and Head’s Lobster Tale & Brookland Boogie. Click here for tickets.
- Also at 7:30 p.m. in Finney Chapel, La Tanya Hall will lead the Oberlin Gospel Choir in a tribute to the Fisk Jubilee Singers as well as to the Oberlin Black Ensemble, featuring the return of the OBE’s co-founders, vocalist Charles Woods ’73 and pianist Everett Williams ’74. The concert is free.
- In another Finney Chapel event, on Sunday May at 7:30 p.m. you can catch the Oberlin Musical Union & Oberlin College Choir led by Ben Johns in a program featuring Brahms’ German Requiem, Haydn’s Te deum (for Maria Theresa, first Empress of Austria), and Ariel Ramírez’ Misa Criolla. It’s free. If you can’t attend in person, click here for a live stream.
