The Music Settlement's Winter Solstice Concert and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Photo by Tim Harrison
Jeannette Sorrell leads Apollo's Fire
As the end of 2022 draws to a close there are still a number of offerings to help make your holiday season merry.
- On Wednesday, December 21 from 5:00 pm until 6:15 pm, the Cleveland Museum of Art will present Holiday Music in the Atrium with harpist Stephan Haluska. You can also catch his program on Wednesday the 28th — same time — same place. Cleveland Museum of Art, 11150 East Blvd, Cleveland. Free.
- At 6:00 pm on the 21st, The Music Settlement will host their popular Winter Solstice Concert in the Observatory at the Natural History Museum. Cellist Ida Mercer, violinist Mari Sato, and pianist Ann Wilson, piano, will play celestial works by Vivaldi, Brubeck, Ravel, and Piazzolla, the staff astronomers will give a brief presentation of the science behind the solstice, and film footage of deep outer space and satellite travel throughout the solar system will take attendees’ minds off earthly matters. Tickets available online.
And on the 21st at 7:30 pm, it’s Apollo’s Fire with WASSAIL! – An Irish-Appalachian Christmas. Irish singer Fiona Gillespie joins with fiddlers, medieval harp, hammered dulcimer, and bagpipes in this communal celebration of the American immigrant experience. The program will be repeated on the 22nd. Limited ticket availability. Cleveland Play House, Playhouse Square. Tickets available online.
On New Year’s Eve at 12 Noon, the African American Archives Auxiliary of the Western Reserve Historical Society (Quad A) will present its annual Kwanzaa celebration with co-hosts Michelle Frazier and Beverly Lloyd. The program will include live jazz by the JT Lynch Saxophone Ensemble, spoken word presentations, crafts for children, gift books, and catered refreshments by A Taste of Excellence. It all happens at the Cleveland History Center, 10825 East Boulevard in University Circle. Tickets are available online.
And at 9:00 pm on the last day of 2022, join the Cleveland Pops’ New Year’s Eve Celebration featuring film music of James Bond. Carl Topilow leads the orchestra in music from Goldfinger to Skyfall featuring Broadway superstars Morgan James and Hugh Panaro. After the concert, enjoy a cash bar while you dance the night (and year!) away with the Cleveland Pops Jazz Ensemble and the Cleveland rock band, Replay the Band
, while counting down to a spectacular midnight. Severance Music Center, 11001 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland. Tickets are available online.
SCENE picks will take a holiday break next week and return on January 5.
