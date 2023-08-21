The Orchestra at Blossom and the Rest of the Classical Music to Check Out This Week

click to enlarge
It's summertime at Blossom
As the days dwindle down toward September, so do our concert suggestions. But here are a few to take you through the last week of August.
- There may still be tickets available for the M.U.S.I.C. Stars in the Classics summer garden series on Thursday at 6:30. Check the calendar listing to see if they still have space for you to enjoy music by Schumann, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, Villa-Lobos, Piazzolla & Paganini in a private garden in Orange Village.
- The Cleveland Museum of Art is back in the concert presenting business with former Bop Stop impresario Gabe Pollack at the helm. The first show on Friday at 7:30 pm features Cleveland’s own sitar virtuosa Hasu Patel in a program of “Magical Ragas” in conjunction with the exhibition A Splendid Land: Paintings from Royal Udaipur.
- The Cleveland Jazz Orchestra will be making a live recording of music by Chas Baker at its Bop Stop performance on Friday at 8 — CJO’s first recording in five years.
- And the Blossom Music Festival marks the weekend with a Cleveland Orchestra concert led by guest conductor Fabien Gabeln on Saturday at 7. Guest soloist Simone Lamsma will play Saint-Saëns’ Violin Concerto No. 3, and the Orchestra will fill out the evening with Ravel’s Alborada del gracioso & Suite No. 2 from Daphnis and Chloé & De Falla’s Suite No. 2 from The Three-Cornered Hat.
