The Orchestra Continues Its Blossom Run and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

It's summertime at Blossom
Our list of suggestions gets shorter as the end of summer approaches...
- On Saturday the 19th at 7pm at Blossom, The Cleveland Orchestra welcomes conductor Ryan Bancroft and pianist Mao Fujita for Caroline Shaw’s Entr’acte, William L. Dawson’s highly regarded Negro Folk Symphony, and the ever popular Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 1.
- M.U.S.I.C. Stars in the Classics has a couple of Garden Parties in Orange Village up its sleeve. The first one on the 20th at 3pm features a wide variety of al fresco chamber music under the banner of “Anything Goes.”
- And on Tuesday the 22nd at 7pm, you can either listen to a Local #4 Music Fund concert by the Brad Wagner Quintet (Brad Wagner (tenor saxophone), Garrett Folger (trumpet), Aidan Plank (bass), Steve Renko (drums), and special guest Jackie Warren (piano), or become a performer yourself when the West Shore Chorale sponsors a sing-along of Mozart’s Coronation Mass and Fauré’s Requiem in Rocky River.
