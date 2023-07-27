The Orchestra Does 'Lord of the Rings' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge
It's summertime at Blossom
It’s the last call this week for tickets to Ohio Light Opera performances in Wooster. The season ends with Camelot on Sunday, July 30, but before that, you can still catch How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Wed. at 2 & Sat. at 7:30), Orpheus in the Underworld (Thu. at 2), Arizona Lady (Thu. at 7:30), H.M.S. Pinafore (Fri. at 2), an earlier performance of Camelot (Fri. at 7:30) & No, No, Nanette (Sat. at 2).
And have a look into the “Silver Age” of Viennese operetta with Daniel Hathaway’s interview with Emmerich Kálmán’s daughter Yvonne,
who was in Wooster last week to see Arizona Lady.
- J.R.R. Tolkien fans and Hobbit followers can watch three screenings of “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” Friday through Sunday at 7 at Blossom with very live performances of Howard Shore’s Grammy Award–winning score by The Cleveland Orchestra, Chorus, and Children’s Chorus, Ludwig Wicki, conducting.
- And a second invasion of young pianists will show up for the Cooper International Piano Competition at the Oberlin Conservatory next week. On Monday & Tuesday, 20 contestants will perform 40-minute recitals in Warner Concert Hall. Check the schedule here
, and if you want to chill on the couch, all sessions are being streamed live.
