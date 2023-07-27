The Orchestra Does 'Lord of the Rings' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Plus the Ohio Light Opera

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 7:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge It's summertime at Blossom - Scene Archives
Scene Archives
It's summertime at Blossom

It’s the last call this week for tickets to Ohio Light Opera performances in Wooster. The season ends with Camelot on Sunday, July 30, but before that, you can still catch How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (Wed. at 2 & Sat. at 7:30), Orpheus in the Underworld (Thu. at 2), Arizona Lady (Thu. at 7:30), H.M.S. Pinafore (Fri. at 2), an earlier performance of Camelot (Fri. at 7:30) & No, No, Nanette (Sat. at 2).

And have a look into the “Silver Age” of Viennese operetta with Daniel Hathaway’s interview with Emmerich Kálmán’s daughter Yvonne, who was in Wooster last week to see Arizona Lady.

- J.R.R. Tolkien fans and Hobbit followers can watch three screenings of “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers” Friday through Sunday at 7 at Blossom with very live performances of Howard Shore’s Grammy Award–winning score by The Cleveland Orchestra, Chorus, and Children’s Chorus, Ludwig Wicki, conducting.

- And a second invasion of young pianists will show up for the Cooper International Piano Competition at the Oberlin Conservatory next week. On Monday & Tuesday, 20 contestants will perform 40-minute recitals in Warner Concert Hall. Check the schedule here, and if you want to chill on the couch, all sessions are being streamed live.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 27-30)

By Jeff Niesel

Crash Test Dummies.

'The Prom,' Now at Porthouse Theatre, is a High-Energy Breath of Raucous Fun

By Christine Howey

'The Prom,' Now at Porthouse Theatre, is a High-Energy Breath of Raucous Fun

Indie Rockers the Heavy Heavy To Perform as Part of Upcoming Rock 'N' Blast

By Jeff Niesel

The Heavy Heavy.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 20-23)

By Jeff Niesel

The Soul Rebels play the Grog Shop on Friday.

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 27-30)

By Jeff Niesel

Crash Test Dummies.

Indie Rockers the Heavy Heavy To Perform as Part of Upcoming Rock 'N' Blast

By Jeff Niesel

The Heavy Heavy.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (July 20-23)

By Jeff Niesel

The Soul Rebels play the Grog Shop on Friday.

Fresh Fest Cleveland Returns to Rid-All Farm and Otter Park in September

By Jeff Niesel

KRS-One.
More

Digital Issue

July 26, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us