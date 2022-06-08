The Re:Sound Festival of New and Experimental Music and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

This week continues to burst at the seams with classical music of all shapes and sizes. Here’s a rundown.
- On Wednesday, June 8 at 7:00 pm, the Lev Aronson Cello Festival presents a recital by The Catalyst Quartet — Karla Donehew-Perez & Abi Fayette, violins, Paul Laraia, viola, Karlos Rodriguez, cello — in Mixon Hall at the Cleveland Institute of Music (program to be announced). The Festival runs through June 12 and also features recitals by violinist Cho-Liang Lin with members of The Cleveland Orchestra (Thursday), and cellists Sterling Elliott (Friday) and John Sharp (Sunday). Tickets are available online
. Read a preview article here.
- Also on Wednesday at 8:00 pm at Fairmount Presbyterian Church in Cleveland Heights, Brian Bailey leads Choral Arts Cleveland in the first performance of George Bristow’s Mass in C from 1855. Why was the premiere delayed for a century and a half? Read a preview article here
. The concert is free.
- On Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 pm at the Kleist Center for Art & Drama in Berea, Cleveland Opera Theater presents the world premiere of La Casa de Bernarda Alba by Griffin Candey with libretto by OBIE-Award-winner Caridad Svich. Based on Garcia Lorca’s last play of the same name, the opera has an all-female cast and a bilingual Spanish/English libretto. Tickets are required
. Performances continue on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm.
- On Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 pm, The Sparks Fly Upward will receive its Cleveland premiere at the Maltz Performing Arts Center. Written and composed by Cathy Lesser Mansfield, directed by Jeffrey Lesser, conducted by Daniel Singer and featuring Cantor Kathy Wolfe Sebo, the opera recounts the story of three German families, two Jewish and one Christian, who find themselves thrust into the midst of the Holocaust. Tickets are available online
. Performances continue on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Read a preview article here.
- Also on Thursday at 7:30 pm, the Re:Sound Festival of New and Experimental Music kicks off at the Bop Stop with the New York City-based Warp Trio and Cleveland-based Robin Blake Sound Experiment. The Festival, which runs through Sunday, also features performances by Eunbi Kim and SLOWSPIN (Friday at the Bop Stop), harpist Danielle Kuntz and DechoVoche (Saturday at Kaiser Gallery), Elephant Ornament, Emile Fortin, and Nick Zoulek (Saturday at CODA), and Pink Noise (Sunday at Bop Stop). Click here for tickets.
Read a preview article here
.
- On Friday, June 10, at 7:00 pm, the ENCORE Festival of Music and Ideas will launch its seventh season with “Tales of War & Grief” at the Dodero Center for Performing Arts at the Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills. The concert features music by Schubert, Erkki-Sven Tüür, Matthijs van Dijk, Radiohead and Led Zeppelin performed by the Signum Quartet. In-person and live stream tickets can be purchased here.
Read a preview article here
. The Festival runs through July 17.
- On Saturday, June 11 at 6:30 pm at St. Sebastian Church in Akron, Cleveland Chamber Choir presents “World of Doubt, World of Faith.” Under the direction of Scott MacPherson, the program centers around Adam Robert’s Book of Doubt/Book of Faith for 16-part choir, viola and percussion, that sets secular, feminist “psalms” by poet Claire Schwartz relevant to our time and connected to Jewish history. Also on the program: music by composers who have historically been excluded from the world of classical music. Saturday’s concert is free, but you’ll need tickets for the repeat performance on Sunday, June 12 at the Federated Church in Chagrin Falls.
- On Tuesday June 14 at 7:00 pm, Cain Park Tuesday Evening Chamber Music Series presents Cleveland’s premiere new music ensemble No Exit. The program features works from No Exit’s past seasons, including Timothy Derrik Balogh’s Lyrical Inventions for Ensemble (2020), Ameila Kaplan’s Unnatural Tendencies (2021), Edward Smaldone’s Duke Re-Dux (2021), Agata Zubel’s Mono-Drum (2020), Victoria Cheah’s We waited for each other on aim (2018) & Douglas Knehans’s Mist Waves (2019). The concert is free.
More concerts can be found on the Clevelandclassical.com
Concert Listings page.