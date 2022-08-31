'The Sound of Music' at Blossom Leads This Weekend's Classical Music Picks in Cleveland

Courtesy Cleveland Orchestra
Classical music concerts are on the thin side due to the Labor Day weekend but there are a couple of exciting events on the calendar.
- On Saturday, September 3 at 7:00 pm, you can catch The Sound of Music, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s classic tale about the Von Trapp family in Austria during WW II. Andy Einhorn conducts and Victoria Bussert directs. The production is a collaboration with the Akron Symphony and Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music. Find all the action at Blossom Music Center, 1145 W Steels Corners Rd., Cuyahoga Falls. You can also enjoy it on Sunday, September 4, same time, same place. Purchase tickets here.
- On Sunday at 3:00 pm, Michael Butler leads the 14-member Dana Ensemble in Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, in a 2007 chamber orchestra arrangement by Klaus Simon that will feature soprano Misook Yun. Butler Institute of American Art, Butler North, Youngstown State University, 524 Wick Ave. The concert is free.
