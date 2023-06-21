Ale Fest returns to Tremont in Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 15th!

The Tri-C JazzFest and the Classical Music to Catch This Week in Cleveland

Summer concert season continues around Northeast Ohio

By on Wed, Jun 21, 2023 at 11:11 am

click to enlarge A scene from the 2022 Tri-C JazzFest - Emanuel Wallace
Emanuel Wallace
A scene from the 2022 Tri-C JazzFest
Time for classical music fans to clone themselves — or to sit down for a serious talk with their personal calendars. Ready, set, go!

- Ohio Light Opera has three of its six shows up and running: No, No, Nanette (Opening Matinee) on Thursday, June 22 at 2 and Saturday, June 24 at 2, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying on Saturday, June 24 at 7:30, and Camelot on Tuesday, June 27 at 2.

- ChamberFest Cleveland continues with Mozart, Brahms, and Redemption on Wednesday, June 21 at Disciples Church, Brahms, Bagatelles, and Brews on Thursday, June 22 at Forest City Brewery, Carnival of the Animals on Saturday, June 24 in Kulas Hall at CIM, and Vortex on Sunday, June 25 in Harkness Chapel at Case (all at 7:30 except June 25, which begins at 3.)

- Tri-C JazzFest takes over Playhouse Square from Thursday through Saturday (check the long list of performances).

- Then there are one-off events of interest as well.

- On Friday, June 23, there’s a 12:15 Noon Carillon Concert by Keiran Cantilina from the McGaffin tower in University Circle, and an 8 pm Oberlin Baroque Performance Institute Faculty Concert (“Bach and the Italians”).

- On Saturday at the Oberlin Baroque Performance Institute, student ensembles prepared by BPI faculty perform in Kulas Recital Hall from 2-5, and Alla Boara performs at the Dunham Tavern Museum at 3.

- And next Tuesday at 7, you have your choice between Idle Twittering, “a flock of flutes from Northeastern Ohio that not only twitters the Romantic, but chirps the Baroque, tweets the Modern and whistles some Jazz” at the Alma Theater in Cain Park, and an ensemble called The _____ Experiment performing “Melodic Mixtures” at the Kaiser Gallery.

Full details (at least everything we know about these events) can be found on our Concert Listings page.

