Cleveland Wing Week is ongoing through Sunday, September 17th!

'Thurgood,' Now at Cleveland Play House, is a Warm Reminder of the Supreme Court Justice's Life and Legacy

The two-act production is more than a Wiki entry for the civil rights and legal icon

By on Mon, Sep 18, 2023 at 9:47 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge 'Thurgood,' Now at Cleveland Play House, is a Warm Reminder of the Supreme Court Justice's Life and Legacy
Courtesy Cleveland Play House
Who is your favorite Supreme Court justice over the years? Well, if you think marginalized citizens—women, Blacks, LGBTQ folks, prisoners, and other minorities—need some help to realize full equality "under the law," you might think Thurgood Marshall would be a good choice.

That conclusion is well supported in the play Thurgood, now at the Cleveland Play House. Written by George Stevens, Jr. and performed with warmth and gusto by solo actor Lester Purry, the play walks a chronological path from Marshall's younger days in Baltimore to his eventual nomination and confirmation as the first Black Supreme Court justice in 1967.

While the script wanders occasionally into the weeds of some of the cases Marshall dealt with on the way up, Stevens includes enough of Marshall's personal, extracurricular interests (cocktails and women among them) to keep the show from being a dutiful Wikipedia entry.

The conceit of the play is that the elderly Marshall is addressing young law students in the auditorium at Howard University School of Law, where he graduated first in his class. After entering the stage walking slowly and uncertainly, Purry soon dispenses with his cane as he embodies the younger Thurgood. strutting around a long conference table that is the main set design, along with a large projection of the U.S. Constitution on the back wall.

Several times during the two-act production, Marshall refers to advice he received from his mentor Charles Hughes who told Thurgood, "The law is a weapon" that could be used to fight for civil rights. And those were the seeds that led to many progressive decisions.

They included the unanimous ruling in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that abolished the concept of "separate but equal" in public schools. Purry does a nice job capturing the persona of old John W. Davis, the opposition's lawyer, as he presents his reasoning in a crackly southern drawl.

At times, the playwright works in some old jokes that may or may not have been actual quotes from the time, but they are amusing. Particularly the one about why six-foot, two-inch Thurgood had to put up with too-short pants when he worked as a waiter early on.

Thurgood the play does a good job of laying out the trajectory of this remarkable man's career, but it leaves one wanting more. Particularly these days, when the current Supreme Court has pointed the "weapon of the law" at many vulnerable targets including women, denying them bodily autonomy which many consider at least one of our bedrock civil rights.

Of course, it's not the job of a play written almost 20 years ago to grapple with today's Supreme Court machinations, even though it does cast a passing, side-eye glance at Clarence Thomas. the long-serving Black jurist who seems intent on dismantling much of what Marshall achieved.

But for those who have forgotten Marshall's contributions to the law. this Thurgood serves as an informative, entertaining and slightly wistful reminder.

Thurgood
Through October 1 at Cleveland Play House, Playhouse Square, Allen Theatre, 1407 Euclid Ave., clevelandplayhouse.com, 216-241-6000.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Christine Howey

Christine Howey has been reviewing theater since 1997, first at Cleveland Free Times and then for other publications including City Pages in Minneapolis, MN and The Plain Dealer. Her blog, Rave and Pan, also features her play reviews. Christine is a former stage actor and director, primarily at Dobama Theatre...
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 14-17)

By Jeff Niesel

Maura Rogers and the Bellows play Treelawn Music Hall on Friday.

An Expanded (and Free) Cleveland Book Week Showcases World-Class Work

By Lit Cleveland

An Expanded (and Free) Cleveland Book Week Showcases World-Class Work

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 7-10)

By Jeff Niesel

Old Crow Medicine Show.

Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project Hosts Dragonchild Plus the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project Hosts Dragonchild Plus the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 14-17)

By Jeff Niesel

Maura Rogers and the Bellows play Treelawn Music Hall on Friday.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Sept. 7-10)

By Jeff Niesel

Old Crow Medicine Show.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Labor Day Weekend (Aug. 31-Sept. 4)

By Jeff Niesel

The annual Cleveland Oktoberfest returns to the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds in Berea on Friday.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 24-27)

By Jeff Niesel

George Clinton of Parliament Funkadelic.

Digital Issue

September 6, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us