Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets for Cleveland Orchestra's Annual MLK Concert Celebration Available Starting Jan. 7

The event takes place on Jan. 15 at Severance Hall

By on Thu, Dec 22, 2022 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge Tickets for Cleveland Orchestra's Annual MLK Concert Celebration Available Starting Jan. 7
Photo by Roger Mastrioianni/Cleveland Orchestra

The Cleveland Orchestra will host its annual, free Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Severance Hall.

The celebration of Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy will be led by Daniel Reith, the Cleveland Orchestra’s assistant conductor. The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus, directed by Dr. William Henry Caldwell, will be just one of the groups performing at the event.

Attendees will hear music from Black composers Florence Price and William L. Dawson, as well as a performance of Aaron Copland’s "A Lincoln Portrait," a tribute to Abraham Licoln, which will mark 80 years since its original premier. The powerful hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing" will conclude the concert.

The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 2023 Community Service Awards will be presented by during the event. The awards acknowledge remarkable individuals and organizations who service the community in reflection of the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The free tickets, always highly in demand, will be made available starting on Jan. 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. To secure your ticket, visit the Severance Ticket Office at 1001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106, call 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, or visit clevelandorchestra.com. There's a limit of four tickets per household.

If you are unable to go but would still like to enjoy the celebration, tune into WCLV 90.3, WKSU 89.7, or visit ideastream.org for a live broadcast.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

At Contentious Meeting, Cuyahoga County Arts & Culture Criticized for Secrecy, Unspent Funds Allocated for Individual Artists

By Bruce Checefsky

Executive director Jill Paulsen

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 22-25)

By Jeff Niesel

Straight No Chaser.

The Music Settlement's Winter Solstice Concert and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

By ClevelandClassical Staff

Jeannette Sorrell leads Apollo's Fire

moCa Cleveland Hosts All-Ages, Hands-On Holiday Art Making the Next Two Weekends

By Shawn Mishak

moCa Cleveland Hosts All-Ages, Hands-On Holiday Art Making the Next Two Weekends

Also in Arts & Culture

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 22-25)

By Jeff Niesel

Straight No Chaser.

Comedian David Cross Coming to Agora in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

David Cross.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 15-18)

By Jeff Niesel

Pete Lee.

15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 8-11)

By Jeff Niesel

Smoke DZA headlines the annual Cruel Winter Fest that takes place on Friday at the Grog Shop.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us