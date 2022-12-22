Tickets for Cleveland Orchestra's Annual MLK Concert Celebration Available Starting Jan. 7

click to enlarge
Photo by Roger Mastrioianni/Cleveland Orchestra
The Cleveland Orchestra will host its annual, free Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. at Severance Hall.
The celebration of Martin Luther King Jr’s life and legacy will be led by Daniel Reith, the Cleveland Orchestra’s assistant conductor. The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Chorus, directed by Dr. William Henry Caldwell, will be just one of the groups performing at the event.
Attendees will hear music from Black composers Florence Price and William L. Dawson, as well as a performance of Aaron Copland’s "A Lincoln Portrait," a tribute to Abraham Licoln, which will mark 80 years since its original premier. The powerful hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing" will conclude the concert.
The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. 2023 Community Service Awards will be presented by during the event. The awards acknowledge remarkable individuals and organizations who service the community in reflection of the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The free tickets, always highly in demand, will be made available starting on Jan. 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. To secure your ticket, visit the Severance Ticket Office at 1001 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106, call 216-231-1111 or 800-686-1141, or visit clevelandorchestra.com
. There's a limit of four tickets per household.
If you are unable to go but would still like to enjoy the celebration, tune into WCLV 90.3, WKSU 89.7, or visit ideastream.org for a live broadcast.
