Tickets for Cleveland Orchestra's Rescheduled MLK Celebration Concert Will Be Available Saturday Morning

By on Wed, May 11, 2022 at 7:27 am

click to enlarge The free concert will now take place in June - PHOTO BY ROGER MASTRIOIANNI/CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Photo by Roger Mastrioianni/Cleveland Orchestra
The free concert will now take place in June

Tickets for the Cleveland Orchestra's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert at Severance Hall, which was rescheduled for Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m. from the traditional January date due to Covid, will be made available to the public this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

Clevelanders should know by now that tickets for the concert, which will be directed this year by Associate Conductor Vinay Parameswaran, are free but get scooped up super quick (usually within the first two hours).

You can grab them at the Severance Hall box office in person, by calling 216-231-1111, or online at clevelandorchestra.com. There's a limit of four tickets per household.

Those who don't score tickets or can't attend in person can catch the livestream on the Orchestra’s Adella app, Adella.Live, or on YouTube at youtube.com/clevelandorchestra. The concert will also be broadcast live on 90.3 WCLV Classical 104.9, 89.7 WKSU, on ideastream.org, and on the Ideastream Public Media app.

On tap will be works by prominent Black composers including Dolores White, Mary D. Watkins, Carlos Simon, Brian Raphael Nabors, William Grant Still, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Here's the schedule of performances:

DOLORES WHITE Celebration
MARY D. WATKINS Soul of Remembrance
TRADITIONAL Ev’ry Time I Feel the Spirit
TRADITIONAL Deep River
CARLOS SIMON Fate Now Conquers
BRIAN RAPHAEL NABORS Iubiolo
TRADITIONAL Cert’n’y Lord
TRADITIONAL Lord I Want to Be a Christian
TRADITIONAL Seek the Lord
WILLIAM GRANT STILL Summerland from Three Visions
TRADITIONAL He’s Got the Whole World
TRADITIONAL A City Called Heaven
SAMUEL COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Ballade
JOHN ROSAMOND JOHNSON Lift Every Voice and Sing

Arts & Culture Slideshows

Asia Armour

Photos From "In Bloom: A Solo Exhibition From Asia Armour" at Deep Roots Art Gallery
Legend Headwear 3111 Carnegie Ave., Cleveland In 1984, Graffiti was founded and today manufactures over 10,000 baseball hats per week as a private label manufacturer. Jacob Miller, the son of the founders, expanded on that business by starting Legend Headwear in 2017 and Legend has since taken off, finding a niche with high quality hats and awesome designs.

50 Cleveland Makers You Should Be Following on Instagram
A fan photo provided to Kings Island for the park's 50th anniversary

These Vintage Photos Show What Kings Island Has Looked Like Through the Last 50 Years
Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

Photos from the "Color Me Boneface" and "Bloodline" Exhibition Openings at MoCA Cleveland

