Tickets for Cleveland Orchestra's Rescheduled MLK Celebration Concert Will Be Available Saturday Morning

Tickets for the Cleveland Orchestra's annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert at Severance Hall, which was rescheduled for Saturday, June 4 at 7 p.m. from the traditional January date due to Covid, will be made available to the public this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.Clevelanders should know by now that tickets for the concert, which will be directed this year by Associate Conductor Vinay Parameswaran, are free but get scooped up super quick (usually within the first two hours).You can grab them at the Severance Hall box office in person, by calling 216-231-1111, or online at clevelandorchestra.com . There's a limit of four tickets per household.Those who don't score tickets or can't attend in person can catch the livestream on the Orchestra’s Adella app, Adella.Live, or on YouTube at youtube.com/clevelandorchestra . The concert will also be broadcast live on 90.3 WCLV Classical 104.9, 89.7 WKSU, on ideastream.org, and on the Ideastream Public Media app.On tap will be works by prominent Black composers including Dolores White, Mary D. Watkins, Carlos Simon, Brian Raphael Nabors, William Grant Still, and Samuel Coleridge-Taylor. Here's the schedule of performances:DOLORES WHITE CelebrationMARY D. WATKINS Soul of RemembranceTRADITIONAL Ev’ry Time I Feel the SpiritTRADITIONAL Deep RiverCARLOS SIMON Fate Now ConquersBRIAN RAPHAEL NABORS IubioloTRADITIONAL Cert’n’y LordTRADITIONAL Lord I Want to Be a ChristianTRADITIONAL Seek the LordWILLIAM GRANT STILL Summerland from Three VisionsTRADITIONAL He’s Got the Whole WorldTRADITIONAL A City Called HeavenSAMUEL COLERIDGE-TAYLOR BalladeJOHN ROSAMOND JOHNSON Lift Every Voice and Sing