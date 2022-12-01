'Tis the Season for Holiday Classical Music in Cleveland

Photo by Roger Mastroianni, Courtesy of The Cleveland Orchestra
Holiday concerts begin this week, but if you're looking for something else, there’s plenty to choose from.
- The Cleveland Orchestra will present their final classical concerts before Holiday events swing into action. On Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 pm, Vasily Petrenko will lead Elgar’s Cockaigne (“In London Town”), Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with Behzod Abduraimov as soloist, and Walton’s Symphony No. 1. The program will be repeated on Friday at 11:00 am and on Saturday at 8:00 pm. Tickets are available online.
- If new music is your passion, on Thursday at 7:00 pm No Exit will present World premieres of works by David Glaser, Frank Wiley and Max Friedman at Praxis Fiber Gallery. The program will be repeated on December 3 at SPACES. Both are free.
- And on Friday December 2 at 8:00 pm, Cleveland Uncommon Sound Project welcomes drummer Matt Evans and performance artist Marcia Custer. You can catch them at Convivium 33 Gallery in Cleveland. Suggested donation $15.
Now for the seasonal concerts.
- On Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 pm Jay White directs Quire Cleveland in Carols for Quire XII: Angels and Shepherds at Our Lady of Peace Church Cleveland. On Friday you can hear the program at 8:00 pm at St. John Cantius Church in Tremont and on Saturday at 8:00 pm at St. Paschal Baylon Church in Highland Heights. The performances are free. Read a preview article here.
- On Friday, December 2 at 7:30 pm at Disciples Christian Church, Les Délices will present “Rejoice — Bach Cantatas for Advent.” The setlist includes Schwingt freudig euch empor (BWV 36) and Nun komm der Heiden Heiland (BWV 62). An all-star cast of one-on-a-part vocalists and period instrumentalists brings Bach’s unique compositional voice to vivid life. This program travels to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Akron on Saturday at 7:30 pm and to Lakewood Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 4:00 pm. Tickets are available online.
- Also on Friday at 7:30 pm on the Arts at Holy Trinity series in Akron, musicians from Holy Trinity and the Akron community present “Savior of the Nations, Come,” an Advent/Christmas hymn festival arranged by Michael Burkhardt, with readings from the pen of Dietrich Bonhoeffer. This event will celebrate the winner of a Jr./Sr. High composition contest, with a festive reception including live music. For contest details, click here.
The event is free.
- Capping off the week, on Sunday December 4 at 3:30 pm, Western Reserve Chorale will present “Carols & Lullabies & More,” its 31st Annual Holiday Concert. Works including Conrad Susa’s Carols & Lullabies: Christmas in the Southwest. Church of the Gesu. In person and livestreamed
. Free.
- And looking toward to next week, on Tuesday December 6 at 7:00 pm at Federated Church, Chagrin Falls Jeannette Sorrell and Apollo’s Fire presents Handel’s Messiah. Sopranos Sonya Headlam and Erica Schuller, mezzo sopranos Amanda Crider and Kim Leeds, tenor Steven Caldicott Wilson, and baritone Edward Vogel. Tickets available online.
More performances to follow
