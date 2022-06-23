Tri-C JazzFest and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week

Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland
Anthony Hamilton.
Another week that's jam-packed with classical events in Cleveland. Here's what's on tap.
CHAMBERFEST CLEVELAND
Highlights of this week’s trio of concerts include two pieces by George Walker (his Music for Three on Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 pm at CIM and Piano Sonata No. 5 (together with Gabriel Faure´s Piano Quintet No. 1 on Friday, June 24 at 7:30 pm at Disciples Church). The third performance back at CIM on Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 pm will see the premiere of a commissioned piece, Yevgeniy Sharlat’s Dumka-22 along with Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Clarinet Quintet. (Sharlat will be on hand to talk about his piece at 6:30 pm, and will stick around for a meet & greet in the lobby afterward.) Tickets are available online.
On Sunday, June 26 at 6:30 pm, ChamberFest will replay some highlights of the week along with some surprises in a free concert at The Grove Amphitheater 425 N. Commons Blvd., Mayfield. Free, but you’ll need to sign up on the website.
OHIO LIGHT OPERA
OLO will add. Hello, Dolly! with music and lyrics by Jerry Herman and book by Michael Stewart, to its summer rotation on Thursday, June 23 at 2 pm in Freedlander Theatre at The College of Wooster. On June 25 you can catch Hello, Dolly! at 2:00 pm and Cinderella at 7:30 pm. Purchase tickets here.
SHE SCORES
Local 4 of the Cleveland Federation of Musicians will sponsor three back-to-back concerts of music by women composers this week. “She Scores” will bring multiple performers to the stage of Harkness Chapel at CWRU on Thursday, June 23, Friday, June 24, and Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 pm for a rich menu of original music. The performances are free, but donations are welcome. See the Concert Listings on ClevelandClassical.com
TRI-C JAZZFEST
Tri-C JazzFest returns to Playhouse Square this week. On Thursday, June 23 8:00 pm Anthony Hamilton performs at Music Hall in Cleveland Public Auditorium.
On Friday, June 24 at 5:00 pm it’s the Sean Jones Quintet. Joe Lovano and Dave Douglas: Sound Prints take the 6:30 pm slot. Brian Culbertson is on at 8:00 pm and the day concludes with Ghost Note at 9:30 pm.
On Saturday, June 25, things heat up beginning at 2:00 pm with Dominick Farinacci and Triad & Cyrille Aimée. Raul Midón is on at 4:30 pm, Eddie Palmieri takes the stage at 6:15 pm, and at 8:15 pm it’s the Tri-C JazzFest All-Star Big Band, under the Direction of John Clayton with special Guests John Pizzarelli, Kenny Werner. and Grégoire Maret. For locations and details click here
NO EXIT
On Friday, June 24 at 8:00 pm at the Bop Stop, No Exit Presents trombonist John Faieta. The program includes Vincent Persichetti’s Parable for Solo Trombone, Norman Bolter’s You are not alone, Werner Heider’s D.E. Memorial, Luciano Berio’s Sequenza V, Alyssa Reit’s Where? And Anthony Plog’s Postcards III. The concert is free.
BENEFIT FOR UKRAINE
For more than a century, the Ukrainian Bandurist Chorus of North America has promoted and preserved the majestic 60-stringed bandura, which has become an icon of Ukraine’s voice and identity. On Saturday, June 25 at 7:00 pm, Amplify the Voice: a Benefit Concert for Ukraine will be held in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center. Proceeds will benefit registered non-profit organizations that have consistently delivered humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Tickets are available online.
