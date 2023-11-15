Tri-C Presents 'A Tribute to Ruth Brown' and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

A wide variety of Classical options are on this week’s calendar. Enjoy!

- On Wednesday, the Somerset Trio (Danna Sundet, English horn, Mark Addleman, French horn & Elizabeth Etter, piano) will play unusual chamber music on Trinity Cathedral’s Noon Brownbag Concert (both live and streamed), and at 7:30, the Cleveland Institute of Music Orchestra will visit Severance Music Center with guest conductor Anthony Parnther and student artist Yumiko Yumiba, who will solo in the Sibelius Concerto.

- On Thursday at 7 pm, Tri-C presents A Tribute to Ruth Brown that includes both a screening of George T. Nierenberg’s 1988 documentary, That Rhythm, Those Blues, and a live performance by Shenel Johns, Dominick Farinacci, and the East Central Jazz Educators All-Star Big Band, led by Steve Enos. And at 7:30, Apollo’s Fire gives the first of four performances of “Fire and Joy: from Bach and Vivaldi” at First Methodist in Akron (repeated on Friday at 7:30 at Lakewood Methodist, Saturday at 8 at St. Paul's Cleveland Hts., and Sunday at 4 at University Circle Methodist).

- Two University Circle events of note take place on Friday. At 7:30 at the Church of the Covenant, BlueWater Chamber Orchestra will feature violinist Jinjoo Cho in Samuel Barber’s Concerto along with the full orchestra version of Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring Suite, and at the same hour, CIM Opera will stage Handel’s Alcina at the Cleveland Institute of Music. (Read a preview here.) A second performance happens on Sunday at 3.

- On Saturday at 7:30, Khari Joyner solos with the Akron Symphony in Antonín Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in E.J. Thomas Hall, and at 8 pm Carl Topilow takes Cleveland Pops on “A Mediterranean Cruise,” embarking from Severance Music Center. Also on Saturday at 8, CUSP presents experimental music by Jelly Ear & Ishmael Ali at Convivium 33 Gallery.

- It’s a busy Sunday afternoon with pianist Marc-André Hamelin in recital at 3 pm in Reinberger Chamber Music Hall at Severance Music Center, Heights Chamber Orchestra with pianist Donna Lee led by Frank Wiley at 3:30 at Fairmount Presbyterian, and three performances at 4 pm — Boston-based organist Peter Sykes at Akron’s Holy Trinity Lutheran, violist Jordan Bak with the Cavani Quartet at St. Wendelin in Tremont, and Samuel Gordon’s Singers Companye with the VoxMix Chamber Ensemble at The Bath Church.

