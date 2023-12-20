TubaChristmas and the Rest of the Festive Holiday Classical Music to Catch This Week

Close out December in style with one of these shows

By on Wed, Dec 20, 2023 at 1:02 pm

click to enlarge TubaChristmas and the Rest of the Festive Holiday Classical Music to Catch This Week
Downtown Akron Partnership

There’s still time to celebrate the holidays with these classical music events.

- Silver Bells: a carillon festival in University Circle will waft daily 30-minute concerts of music from the 47 bells in the McGaffin Tower. You can listen via live stream as well. Here are the performers who will play (at 12:15 noon unless otherwise noted):

Thursday, 12/21: David Osburn. Friday, 12/22: Patrick Macoska. Sunday, 12/24 (Christmas Eve at 7 pm): Keiran Cantilina. Tuesday, 12/26: Sheryl Modlin.

- Cleveland Orchestra & Choruses: Holiday Concerts continue at Severance Music Center, Brett Mitchell, conducting, with Capathia Jenkins, vocalist. Thursday, 12/21 at 7:30, Friday, 12/22 at 2:30 & 7:30, & Saturday, 12/23 at 2:30 & 7:30. Read our review here.

- Guest soprano Amanda Powell joins Les Délices for a musical journey from darkness to light and from hope to joy featuring favorite carols and festive baroque music by Praetorius, Merula, Buxtehude, and others. Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Akron (12/20 at 7:30), West Shore Unitarian Universalist Church, Rocky River (12/21 at 7:30) & Disciples Christian Church, Cleveland Heights (12/22 at 7:30). Read our preview here.

- Stephen Eva leads the Chagrin Falls Studio Orchestra in its annual Wassail Christmas Concert at Chagrin Valley Little Theater on Friday & Saturday at 7:30.

- And countless tubas and euphoniums will crowd the stage of E.J. Thomas Hall for the annual TubaChristmas Akron on Saturday at high noon. Tucker Jolly & Christopher Blaha are on the podium, and you can join them for a 10:30 rehearsal that will cost you $10. Let them know you're coming with an email, dress in bright, festive, holiday colors and decorate your instrument.

Click here to visit the ClevelandClassical.com Concert Listings page for more information.

