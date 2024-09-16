WOLFS To Present Exhibition and Sale Featuring the Late Albert Wasserman's Collection of "Cleveland School" Works

[ { "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
sculpture.
"There is, and has been, an incredible arts community centered in Cleveland, which we loosely and very proudly call the Cleveland School," reads a press release about the exhibit. “One of the great followers of the Cleveland School artists was the smart and sincere man who put his money where his heart was; the late, revered and one of a kind Albert Wasserman. Albert, certainly among the earliest collectors of Cleveland School art, assiduously amassed a diverse and sophisticated array of most everything that was bubbling through Cleveland’s creative community for decades.”
The exhibit will open with an reception that takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, and it'll remain on view through Nov. 30. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
A fully illustrated catalog accompanies the exhibition and can be purchased for $20 post-paid.
