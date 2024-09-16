WOLFS To Present Exhibition and Sale Featuring the Late Albert Wasserman's Collection of "Cleveland School" Works

An opening reception takes place on October 4

By on Mon, Sep 16, 2024 at 2:07 pm

WOLFS To Present Exhibition and Sale Featuring the Late Albert Wasserman's Collection of "Cleveland School" Works
Courtesy of WOLFS
The Beachwood gallery WOLFS has just announced Celebrating the Cleveland School, a new exhibition and sale of the collection of the late Albert Wasserman. The exhibit and sale features more than 150 works including oil paintings, watercolors, ceramic works, and bronze and glass
sculpture.

"There is, and has been, an incredible arts community centered in Cleveland, which we loosely and very proudly call the Cleveland School," reads a press release about the exhibit. “One of the great followers of the Cleveland School artists was the smart and sincere man who put his money where his heart was; the late, revered and one of a kind Albert Wasserman. Albert, certainly among the earliest collectors of Cleveland School art, assiduously amassed a diverse and sophisticated array of most everything that was bubbling through Cleveland’s creative community for decades.”

The exhibit will open with an reception that takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4, and it'll remain on view through Nov. 30. The gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

A fully illustrated catalog accompanies the exhibition and can be purchased for $20 post-paid.

September 11, 2024

