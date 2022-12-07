World Premieres, World Performances, Handel's Messiah and the Rest of the Classical Music to Catch This Week

click to enlarge
Photo by Tim Harrison
Jeannette Sorrell leads Apollo's Fire
Holiday-themed concerts are in full bloom this week, but we’ll start with the ones that are not.
- Last Friday, Oberlin Orchestra and Choirs played an exclusive concert for the United Nations General Assembly at Carnegie Hall! Now, that program, recorded live on Tuesday, November 29 in Finney Chapel, is being made available so the rest of you can hear it too. On Wednesday, December 7 at 8:00 pm you can hear that concert which includes Adolphus Hailstork’s Fanfare on “Amazing Grace,” Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. Soloists include pianist Byron Wei-Xin Zhou, soprano Sarah Tisba, mezzo-soprano Kathryn Leemhuis, tenor Kevin Ray, and baritone Marco Chingari. Watch the one-time only broadcast here.
- On Thursday at 7:30 pm at The Temple- Tifereth Israel, CityMusic Orchestra, led by guest conductor Stefan Willich, and featuring trumpeter Jack Sutte, and soprano Chabrelle Williams, will perform Mozart’s Overture and “Deh vieni non tardar” from The Marriage of Figaro and Symphony No. 40 along wit Neruda’s Trumpet Concerto in E-flat, Verdi’s “Caro nome” from Rigoletto, and Puccini’s “O Mio Babbino Caro” from Gianni Schicchi. The program will be repeated on Friday the 9th at 7:30 pm at Lakewood Congregational Church, Saturday the 10th at 7:30 pm at the Shrine Church of St. Stanislaus, and Sunday the 11th at 3:00 pm at Federated Church. All performances are free.
- And on Friday 7:30 pm at Kent State University’s Ludwig Recital Hall No Exit New Music will present Henry Cowell’s The Banshee and Tiger, along with three world premieres: David Glaser’s Aurora II, Max Friedman’s Butter-Iider, Frank Wiley’s The Dream of Sisyphus, and Ladislav Kubik’a Nocturnes. Read a preview article here
. The concert is free.
- Those Holiday concerts kick off on Wednesday the 7th at Noon at Trinity Cathedral the high voices of the Cathedral Choir and harpist Jody Guinn will present Benjamin Britten’s A Ceremony of Carols. Freewill offering.
- At 7:00 pm on Wednesday, Apollo’s Fire and Jeannette Sorrrell will continue their run of performances of Handel's Messiah at Lakewood United Methodist Church. Sopranos Sonya Headlam and Erica Schuller, mezzo-sopranos Amanda Crider and Kim Leeds, tenor Steven Caldicott Wilson, and baritone Edward Vogel are the soloists. The program will be repeated on Thursday at 7:00 pm, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Akron, Friday the 9th at 8:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Shaker Heights, Saturday the 10th at 8:00 pm, and Sunday the 11th at 5:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Shaker Heights. Tickets are available online.
- And on the 7th at 7:30 pm in Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium, Trio Mediæval — Anna Maria Friman, Linn Andrea Fuglseth, and Jorunn Lovise Husan — an ensemble that has captivated audiences since the group was founded in Oslo, Norway, will perform its program titled Wolcome Yole, which features traditional Scandinavian Christmas songs and hymns, medieval English carols, and contemporary works written for the group. Tickets can be purchased here.
- On Thursday, December 8 at 7:00 pm the Singers Club will present Holiday Sweets, featuring some of the sweetest musical confections in the groups repertoire. Holiday cheer will be served from 5:30 to 6:45. Come mingle — and enjoy! Gartner Auditorium, Cleveland Museum. Tickets available online.
- At 7:30 pm on the 8th The Cleveland Orchestra will kick off their series of holiday concerts at Severance Music Center under the direction of Brett Mitchell, featuring Mikaela Bennett, soprano, The Cleveland Orchestra Chorus and members of the Blossom Music Festival Chorus. The program will be repeated on the 9th at 7:30 pm and on the 10th and 11th at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm. Can’t make it this week? Performances run through the 18th. Read a preview article here. Tickets available online.
- On Tuesday, December 13 at 7:30 pm - Tuesday Musical presents The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass. The holiday program combines swing, classical and New Orleans jazz in E.J. Thomas Hall, University of Akron. Click here to read a preview article. Tickets are available online.
But wait, there are more holiday concerts. Visit Clevelandclassical.com
Concert Listings page for information.