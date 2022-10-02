Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Best of Cleveland
Best of Cleveland

Best Male Vocalist

1. Ray Flanagan
2. Joe Figueroa
3. Brent Kirby
4. Anthony Covatta
5. Mikey Silas

Previous Winners

Arts and Entertainment

Best Actor

1. Anthony Covatta
2. Cody Kilpatrick Steele
3. Geoff Knox
4. Danny Simpson
5. Keith Myers
6. Ryan Falrey
7. James Gappy Burney

Best Actress

1. Mariah Burks
2. Nicole Sumlin
3. Amanda Terman
4. Kelly Strand

Best Art Gallery

1. Spaces
2. 78th Street Studios
3. Negative Space
4. Pop Shop
5. Kaiser Gallery
6. Hedge Gallery

Best Artist

1. Eileen Dorsey
2. Aaron Sechrist
3. Glen Infante
4. Angela Oster
5. Evan Laisure

Best Arts Event

1. Cain Park Arts Festival
2. Lakewood Arts Festival
3. Third Fridays at 78th Street Studios
4. Berea Arts Festival
5. FRONT Triennial

Best Arts/Film/Music Festival

1. Cleveland International Film Festival
2. Lakewood Arts Festival
3. Ingenuity Fest
4. Brite Winter
5. Waterloo Arts Festival

Best Band

1. Oregon Space Trail of Doom
2. The Rosies
3. Apostle Jones
4. Welshly Arms
5. Who Saved Who

Best Burlesque Troupe

1. Cleveland Burlesque
2. Black Mass
3. The Fandom Fantasies
4. (Tie) - Blackwater Cabaret
4. (Tie) - Shrimply The Best

Best Comedian

1. Mike Polk Jr.
2. Mary Santora
3. Bill Squire
4. Ricky Smith
5. Jimmie Graham

