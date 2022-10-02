Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Best Of 2022

Best Club or Bar for Dancing

1. Good Night John Boy
2. Twist Social Club
3. FWD
4. The Foundry
5. Birds of Paradise

Best Bar For Singles

1. Funhouse
2. Corky’s
3. Winchester Music Tavern
4. Bright Side
5. Coach’s Lounge

Best Bar on the Water

1. Collision Bend Brewery
2. Shooters
3. Merwin’s Wharf
4. Alley Cat
5. Welcome to the Farm
6. FWD

Best Bar or Club for Local Music

1. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern
2. Mahall’s
3. The Grog Shop
4. Happy DOg
5. Winchester Music Tavern
6. The Foundry
7. No Class

Best Bar or Club for Underground Music

1. Grog Shop
2. No Class
3. The Foundry
4. Little Rose Tavern
5. Coda

Best Bar Patio

1. Stone Mad Pub
2. Collision Bend Brewing Co.
3. The Fairmount
4. Nano Brew
5. Jukebox

Best Bar Trivia Night

1. Winchester Music Tavern
2. Happy Dog
3. Jukebox
4. Noble Beast
5. Nano Brew

Best Bar With Games

1. Tabletop Board Game Cafe
2. Pins Mechanical
3. Hi and Dry
4. Funhouse
5. Superelectric Pinball Parlor

Best Bar/Club for EDM

1. FWD
2. Winchester Music Tavern
3. Crobar
4. Symposium
5. Touch Supper Club

Best Bartender

1. Amanda Popik (Merry Arts)
2. Merrill Konst (The Fairmount)
3. Jason Knotek (The Foundry)
4. ohn Wiley (Butcher and the BRewer)
5. Sebastian Albornoz (Cordelia)

