1. Flight
2. Rocky River Wine Bar
3. Humble Wine Bar
4. CLE Urban Winery
5. The Wine Spot
1. Funhouse
2. Corky’s
3. Winchester Music Tavern
4. Bright Side
5. Coach’s Lounge
1. Collision Bend Brewery
2. Shooters
3. Merwin’s Wharf
4. Alley Cat
5. Welcome to the Farm
6. FWD
1. Beachland Ballroom and Tavern
2. Mahall’s
3. The Grog Shop
4. Happy DOg
5. Winchester Music Tavern
6. The Foundry
7. No Class
1. Grog Shop
2. No Class
3. The Foundry
4. Little Rose Tavern
5. Coda
1. Stone Mad Pub
2. Collision Bend Brewing Co.
3. The Fairmount
4. Nano Brew
5. Jukebox
1. Winchester Music Tavern
2. Happy Dog
3. Jukebox
4. Noble Beast
5. Nano Brew
1. Tabletop Board Game Cafe
2. Pins Mechanical
3. Hi and Dry
4. Funhouse
5. Superelectric Pinball Parlor
1. FWD
2. Winchester Music Tavern
3. Crobar
4. Symposium
5. Touch Supper Club
1. Amanda Popik (Merry Arts)
2. Merrill Konst (The Fairmount)
3. Jason Knotek (The Foundry)
4. ohn Wiley (Butcher and the BRewer)
5. Sebastian Albornoz (Cordelia)