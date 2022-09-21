

For all we know about Cleveland, for all you know about Cleveland, everyone is missing out on something great.



Sometimes we discover the city and all it has to offer on our own, but more often those discoveries are made thanks to someone else: You have to try this restaurant. You must hit up this event next year. Don't miss this band.



There's simply too much for any one person, or altweekly, to know. It's about community, the shared experience, the lifting up of those who deserve it. Which is where you come in.



Every year we turn over the pages of Scene to you, the readers, to share your favorite things about the city. And so we do again for the Best of Cleveland 2022: Something to Write Home About.



After more than a month of voting and tens of thousands of ballots cast in hundreds of categories, the city has spoken. These are the very best things in Cleveland.