1. St. Ignatius
2. St. Edwards
3. Hawken
4. Magnificat
5. Hathaway Brown
6. Holy Name
1. Crocker Park Living
2. The 9
3. The Bingham
4. Intro
5. The Quarter
1. Anchor inn
2. Emerald Necklace Tearoom and Inn
3. Glidden House Hotel
4. Rider’s Inn
5. Clifford House
1. 90.7 WKSU - Kent State
2. 89.3 WCSB - Cleveland State University
3. 88.7 WJCU - John Carroll
4. 91.1 WRUW - Case Western Reserve
5. 88.3 WXPN - Baldwin Wallace
1. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
2. Cleveland Botanical Gardens
3. Holden Arboretum
4. Edgewater Park
5. Urban Air Westlake
1. Cleveland Museum of Art
2. Metroparks
3. Edgewater Live
4. Lakewood Park
5. Wade Oval Wednesdays
1. Metropolitan at the 9
2. Hilton (Downtown)
3. Kimpton Schofield
4. Renaissance
5. Cleveland Hostel
1. 78th Street Studios
2. Gordon Green
3. Market Square at Crocker Park
4. Truss (Intro)
5. The Elliot
1. WKYC NBC 3
2. WJW Fox 8
3. WEWS ABC 5
4. WOIO CBS 19
1. Tremont
2. Ohio City
3. Gordon Square
4. Old Brooklyn
5. Detroit Shoreway