Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Best Of 2022

Best of Cleveland
Best of Cleveland

Best Sports Talker

1. Ken Carman (92.3 The Fan)
2. Tony Rizzo (WKNR 850)
3. Adam the Bull (Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show)
4. Dustin Fox (92.3 The Fan)
5. Anthony Lima (92.3 The Fan)

Previous Winners

People and Places

People and Places

Best Apartment Complex

1. Crocker Park Living
2. The 9
3. The Bingham
4. Intro
5. The Quarter

Best Bed and Breakfast

1. Anchor inn
2. Emerald Necklace Tearoom and Inn
3. Glidden House Hotel
4. Rider’s Inn
5. Clifford House

Best College Radio Station

1. 90.7 WKSU - Kent State
2. 89.3 WCSB - Cleveland State University
3. 88.7 WJCU - John Carroll
4. 91.1 WRUW - Case Western Reserve
5. 88.3 WXPN - Baldwin Wallace

Best Family Outing

1. Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
2. Cleveland Botanical Gardens
3. Holden Arboretum
4. Edgewater Park
5. Urban Air Westlake

Best Free Outing

1. Cleveland Museum of Art
2. Metroparks
3. Edgewater Live
4. Lakewood Park
5. Wade Oval Wednesdays

Best Hotel

1. Metropolitan at the 9
2. Hilton (Downtown)
3. Kimpton Schofield
4. Renaissance
5. Cleveland Hostel

Best Indoor Wedding Venue

1. 78th Street Studios
2. Gordon Green
3. Market Square at Crocker Park
4. Truss (Intro)
5. The Elliot

Best Local News Station

1. WKYC NBC 3
2. WJW Fox 8
3. WEWS ABC 5
4. WOIO CBS 19

Best Neighborhood

1. Tremont
2. Ohio City
3. Gordon Square
4. Old Brooklyn
5. Detroit Shoreway

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us