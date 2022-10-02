Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Best Jewelry Store

1. Oceanne
2. The Rock Shop
3. Alson’s
4. Mishi Lifestyle
5. Porterfi

Best Adult Store

1. Adultmart
2. Lover’s Lane (Formerly Ambiance)
3. Dean Rufus House of Fun
4. Cirilla’s

Best Antique Shop

1. Attenson’s
2. Flower Child
3. Sweet Lorain
4. All Things For You
5. Medina Antique Mall

Best Auto Repair

1. Conrad’s
2. Knapp’s
3. Leo Luck
4. Detroit Auto Clinic
5. Shaker Quality
6. Plain Brothers
7. West Park Shell

Best Barber

1. Jessica Branco (Quintana’s)
2. Ryan Hardwick (Black Cat)
3. Theo Challouf (West Park)
4. Chuck Falk (Principle)
5. Patrick Corrigan (Black Cat)
6. Omar Dodel (Blesskutz)

Best Barbershop

1. Black Cat
2. Quintana’s
3. Wise Guys
4. Principle
5. Refinery
6. BlessKutz

Best Beer Selection

1. Simone’s Beverage
2. Rozi’s
3. Red, Wine and Brew
4. The Wine Spot
5. Mack’s Beverage
6. Charlie’s Beverage

Best Bicycle Shop

1. Eddy’s
2. Century Cycles
3. Blazing Saddles
4. Spin
5. Joy Machines
6. Fairview Cycle
7. Sixth City Cycle

Best Bookstore

1. Loganberry
2. Mac’s Backs
3. Visible Voice
4. Fireside Bookshop
5. Appletree Books

Best Boutique

1. Banyan Tree
2. Salty Not Sweet
3. The Shore Society
4. Haven
5. Room Service
6. Tart Boutique
7. Mishi Lifestyle
8. Ladder

