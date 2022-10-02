Cleveland Wing Week | September 26 - October 2, 2022

Best Of 2022

Best of Cleveland
Best of Cleveland

Best Place to Hike

1. Cuyahoga Valley National Park
2. Rocky River Reservation
3. Brecksville Reservation
4. Hinckley Reservation
5. Chapin Forest
6. Brandywine Falls

Previous Winners

Sports and Recreation

Sports and Recreation

Best Beach

1. Edgewater Beach
2. Huntington Beach
3. Mentor Headlands
4. Fairport Harbor
5. Euclid Beach

Best Bowling Alley

1. Mahall’s
2. Corner Alley
3. Fairview Lanes
4. Madison Lanes
5. Bay Lanes

Best Dog Park

1. Lakewood
2. Edgewater
3. Taps and Tails
4. Bow Wow Beach
5. Barkwood in Beachwood

Best Golf Course

1. Manakiki
2. Sleepy Hollow
3. Big Met
4. Quail Hollow
5. Little Mountain

Best Gym

1. Tremont Athletic Club
2. Old School Iron
3. Fitworks
4. Upgraded Industries
5. The Studio
6. FMU Fitness

Best Place to Play Billiards

1. ABC the Tavern
2. Iggy’s
3. The Social Room
4. Little Rose Tavern
5. Rookie’s

Best Place to Ski

1. Brandywine
2. Boston Mills

Best Public Pool

1. Lakewood
2. Westlake
3. Rocky River
4. Beachwood
5. Cumberland

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us