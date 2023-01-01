Winner: Luca's Barkery
2929 Detroit Ave., Cleveland
2. Pet's General Store
16821 Madison Ave., Lakewood
3. Style Mutt
3525 Warren Rd., Cleveland
2. Rozi’s Wine House
19400 Detroit Ave., Lakewood
3. The Wine Spot
2271 Lee Rd., Cleveland Heights
Winner: Cleveland Candle Company
Multiple Locations
2. Waxing Moon Candle Shop
3. Everarbor
2617 Scranton Rd., Cleveland and 58 SS, Comet Ln., Westlake
Winner: Oceanne
6519 Detroit Ave., Cleveland and 411 Park Ave Ste. 137, Orange Village
2. Zay Jeweler
850 Euclid Ave,. Ste 319, Cleveland
3. Alson Jewelers
28149 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere
Winner: Salty Not Sweet
13339 Madison Ave., Lakewood
2. Doki Doki Kawaii Shop
13737 Madison Ave., Lakewood
3. Oktober's
12611 Madison Ave., Lakewood
Winner: Oceanne
6519 Detroit Ave., Cleveland and 411 Park Ave Ste. 137, Orange Village
2. Lake Witch
3. Liza Michelle Jewelry
3619 Walton Ave Ste. A-001, Cleveland
Winner: Adultmart
Multiple Locations
2. Dean Rufus House of Fun
1422 W. 29th St., Cleveland
3. High Society Boutique
11223 Detroit Ave., Cleveland
Winner: Heinen's
Multiple Locations
2. Lucky’s Market
11620 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland
3. Ohio City Provisions
3208 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
Winner: Carol & John's Comic Book Shop
14762 Lorain Ave., Cleveland
2. Apple Jax Toys
24 N. Main St., Chagrin Falls and 13002 Madison Ave., Lakewood
3. Superscript Comics and Games
13361 Madison Ave., Lakewood
Winner: Flower Child
11508 Clifton Blvd., Cleveland
2. Common Threads
22049 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park and 5793 Smith Rd., Brook Park
3. Salty Not Sweet
13339 Madison Ave., Lakewood