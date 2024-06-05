Best Of 2024

Best of Cleveland 2024
Best of Cleveland 2024

Best Dance Party: Emo Night by Lake Erie Emo Club

Winner: Emo Night by Lake Erie Emo Club

2. Sapphic Night

3. Nocturnal at the Foundry Club

Best of Cleveland 2024 | Arts & Entertainment

Best of Cleveland 2024 | Arts & Entertainment

Best Actor: Daniel Repas

Winner: Daniel Repas

2. Ryan Polk

3. B.J. Halsall

Best Actress: Kayla Royko

Winner: Kayla Royko

2. Theresa Wylie

3. Michelle Sabato

Best Art Gallery: 78th Street Studios

Winner: 78th Street Studios

2. Negative Space Gallery

3. SPACES

Best Artist: Lisa Quine

Winner: Lisa Quine

2. Eileen Dorsey

3. Paul Beel

Best Band: LoConti

Winner: LoConti

2. Apostle Jones

3. Recess

Best Burlesque Troupe: Cleveland Burlesque

Winner: Cleveland Burlesque

2. House of BurlesCLE

3. Shrimply the Best Burlesque

Best Comedy Venue: Hilarities

Winner: Hilarities

2. No Class

3. Spotlight Cleveland

Best Concert Venue: Beachland Ballroom

Winner: Beachland Ballroom

2. The Agora

3. Grog Shop

Best Cover Band: 4LOCOS

Winner: 4LOCOS

2. Bad Juju Cleveland

3. Sweet Chin Music

Best Bar or Club for Underground Music Winner: The Foundry Concert Club Runners-Up: The Grog Shop, No Class

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2023, According to Scene Readers
Best New Restaurant Winner: Boom’s Pizza Runners-Up: Jaja, Poppy

The Best Restaurants and Food in Cleveland in 2023, According to Scene Readers
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us