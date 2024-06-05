Winner: Robert Banks
2. R&A Productions
3. Joey Gentile
Winner: Daniel Repas
2. Ryan Polk
3. B.J. Halsall
Winner: Kayla Royko
2. Theresa Wylie
3. Michelle Sabato
Winner: 78th Street Studios
2. Negative Space Gallery
3. SPACES
Winner: Lisa Quine
2. Eileen Dorsey
3. Paul Beel
Winner: LoConti
2. Apostle Jones
3. Recess
Winner: Cleveland Burlesque
2. House of BurlesCLE
3. Shrimply the Best Burlesque
Winner: Hilarities
2. No Class
3. Spotlight Cleveland
Winner: Beachland Ballroom
2. The Agora
3. Grog Shop
Winner: 4LOCOS
2. Bad Juju Cleveland
3. Sweet Chin Music