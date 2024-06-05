Best Of 2024

Best Local Beer: Great Lakes Brewing Company

Winner: Great Lakes Brewing Company

2. Noble Beast

3. Bottlehouse

Best Alcohol-Free Bar: Verbena

Winner: Verbena

2. Sacred Waters Kava Bar

Best Bar/Club for Local Music: The Local

Winner: The Local

2. The Foundry

3. No Class

Best Bar for Games: Pins Mechanical

Winner: Pins Mechanical

2. Tabletop

3. Punch Bowl Social

Best Bar Patio: The Fairmount

Winner: The Fairmount

2. All Saints

3. Stone Mad

Best Bar to Watch Sports: Dawg House Bar and Grille

Winner: Dawg House Bar and Grille

2. Saucy Brew Works

3. Old Angle

Best Bar Trivia: Jukebox

Winner: Jukebox

2. Happy Dog

3. Bottlehouse

Best Bartender: Jacob Hoshaw-Trask, Twist Social Club

Winner: Jacob Hoshaw-Trask, Twist Social Club

2. Cori Coggins, Bottlehouse

3. Jason Knotek, The Foundry

Best Blues Club: Brothers Lounge

Winner: Brothers Lounge

2. Velvet Tango Room

3. Smedley's

Best Cocktail Bar: Cloak & Dagger

Winner: Cloak & Dagger

2. LBM

3. Porco

Best Bar or Club for Underground Music Winner: The Foundry Concert Club Runners-Up: The Grog Shop, No Class

Best New Restaurant Winner: Boom’s Pizza Runners-Up: Jaja, Poppy

