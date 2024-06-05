Winner: Rocky River Wine Bar
2. Humble Wine Bar
3. The Wine Spot
Winner: Verbena
2. Sacred Waters Kava Bar
Winner: The Local
2. The Foundry
3. No Class
Winner: Pins Mechanical
2. Tabletop
3. Punch Bowl Social
Winner: The Fairmount
2. All Saints
3. Stone Mad
Winner: Dawg House Bar and Grille
2. Saucy Brew Works
3. Old Angle
Winner: Jukebox
2. Happy Dog
3. Bottlehouse
Winner: Jacob Hoshaw-Trask, Twist Social Club
2. Cori Coggins, Bottlehouse
3. Jason Knotek, The Foundry
Winner: Brothers Lounge
2. Velvet Tango Room
3. Smedley's
Winner: Cloak & Dagger
2. LBM
3. Porco