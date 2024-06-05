Best Of 2024

Cleveland, you are solid gold. A certified winner. And to prove it we've rounded up the very best the city has to offer, all with your help.

Best of Cleveland 2024 is here and the readers have spoken… loudly.

After tens of thousands of nominations and votes cast this spring, Scene readers have once again built the indispensable guide to Cleveland -- where to eat, what to do, what to listen to, where to shop, where to be seen, what's stood the test of time, what's newly arrived that's worthy of your time and attention.

Our thanks to everyone involved: the people of Northeast Ohio doing their part every day, the winners, the voters, the commenters who will inevitably disagree with the list, the residents who have yet to receive their due, and the ones poised to break through and join the winner's circle in the future.

And now, the envelope please…

Best Bar or Club for Underground Music Winner: The Foundry Concert Club Runners-Up: The Grog Shop, No Class

Best New Restaurant Winner: Boom’s Pizza Runners-Up: Jaja, Poppy

