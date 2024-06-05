Winner: Happy Dog
2. GLIZZYS
3. Scooter's Dawg House
Winner: West Park Station
2. Public House
3. Hatfield's Goode Grub
Winner: Zoma Ethiopian
2. Habesha
3. AFRIKA Taste and Lounge
Winner: Cleveland Bagel Company
2. Cocky's Bagels
3. Bialy's
Winner: Blackbird Baking Company
2. Luna
3. Michael Angelo's Bakery
Winner: Rowley Inn
2. Gunselman's Tavern
3. Buckeye Beer Engine
Winner: Woodstock BBQ
2. Proper Pig
3. Jones Bones BBQ
Winner: Leavened
2. Blackbird Baking Company
3. On the Rise
Winner: Grumpy's Cafe
2. Lucky's
3. Rowley Inn
Winner: Rowley Inn
2. Southside
3. Juneberry Table