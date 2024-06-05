Best Of 2024

Best of Cleveland 2024
Best of Cleveland 2024

Best Restaurant (Lakewood): Pier W

Winner: Pier W

2. Salt

3. Rood Food and Pie

Best of Cleveland 2024 | Food & Drink

Best of Cleveland 2024 | Food & Drink

Best Restaurant (West Park): West Park Station

Winner: West Park Station

2. Public House

3. Hatfield's Goode Grub

Best African Restaurant: Zoma Ethiopian

Winner: Zoma Ethiopian

2. Habesha

3. AFRIKA Taste and Lounge

Best Bagels: Cleveland Bagel Company

Winner: Cleveland Bagel Company

2. Cocky's Bagels

3. Bialy's

Best Bakery/Pastries: Blackbird Baking Company

Winner: Blackbird Baking Company

2. Luna

3. Michael Angelo's Bakery

Best Bar Food: Rowley Inn

Winner: Rowley Inn

2. Gunselman's Tavern

3. Buckeye Beer Engine

Best Barbecue: Woodstock BBQ

Winner: Woodstock BBQ

2. Proper Pig

3. Jones Bones BBQ

Best Breadmaker: Leavened

Winner: Leavened

2. Blackbird Baking Company

3. On the Rise

Best Breakfast: Grumpy's Cafe

Winner: Grumpy's Cafe

2. Lucky's

3. Rowley Inn

Best Brunch: Rowley Inn

Winner: Rowley Inn

2. Southside

3. Juneberry Table

Best Bar or Club for Underground Music Winner: The Foundry Concert Club Runners-Up: The Grog Shop, No Class

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2023, According to Scene Readers
Best New Restaurant Winner: Boom’s Pizza Runners-Up: Jaja, Poppy

The Best Restaurants and Food in Cleveland in 2023, According to Scene Readers
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us