Best Of 2024

Best of Cleveland 2024
Best of Cleveland 2024

Best Barber: Steve Kilis

Winner: Steve Kilis

2. Ben Seletsky

3. Jessica Branco

Best of Cleveland 2024 | Shops & Services

Best of Cleveland 2024 | Shops & Services

Best Adult Store: Adult Mart

Winner: Adult Mart

2. The Dean Rufus House of Fun

3. High Society

Best Antique Shop: Flower Child

Winner: Flower Child

2. Cleveland Curiosities

3. All Things for You

Best Art Supply Store: Lakewood Art Supply

Winner: Lakewood Art Supply

2. Black Art Materials

3. Michaels

Best Auto Repair: Howie's Automotive

Winner: Howie's Automotive

2. Bruce's Auto

3. Dempers Automotive

Best Barbershop: Safe Bet Cuts

Winner: Safe Bet Cuts

2. 6th City Barbershop

3. Black Cat Barbershop

Best Bicycle Shop: Eddy's

Winner: Eddy's

2. Joy Machines

3. Blazing Saddles

Best Bookstore: Loganberry

Winner: Loganberry

2. Mac's Backs

3. Visible Voice

Best Boutique: Salty Not Sweet

Winner: Salty Not Sweet

2. Spellbound

3. SLFMKR

Best Bar or Club for Underground Music Winner: The Foundry Concert Club Runners-Up: The Grog Shop, No Class

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2023, According to Scene Readers
Best New Restaurant Winner: Boom’s Pizza Runners-Up: Jaja, Poppy

The Best Restaurants and Food in Cleveland in 2023, According to Scene Readers
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us