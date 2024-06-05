Best Of 2024

Best Public Pool: Lakewood, Foster Pool

Winner: Lakewood, Foster Pool

2. Avon Lake Acquatic Center

3. Rocky River Municipal Pool

Best Basketball Courts: Lakewood Park

Winner: Lakewood Park

2. Michael J. Zone Rec Center

3. Mulberry's

Best Batting Cages: Swings-N-Things

Winner: Swings-N-Things

2. Lost Nation Sports Park

3. DBats

Best Beach: Edgewater Beach

Winner: Edgewater Beach

2. Huntington Beach

3. Mentor Headlands

Best Bike Trail/Track: Towpath Trail

Winner: Towpath Trail

2. Ray's Indoor Bike Park

3. East Rim Trail

Best Billiards: Iggy's

Winner: Iggy's

2. River City

3. B&G

Best Bowling Alley: Mahall's

Winner: Mahall's

2. Yorktown Lanes

3. Corner Alley

Best Camping Site: Nelson Ledges

Winner: Nelson Ledges

2. Lake Erie Bluffs

3. NLQP

Best Country Club: Quail Hollow

Winner: Quail Hollow

2. Shaker Heights Country Club

3. Canterbury

Best Dance Studio/Class: The Workshop Dance + Fitness

Winner: The Workshop Dance + Fitness

2. Caliber Dance Company

3. Dance Lakewood

