Good old boys often have a difficult time finding a good partner to ride alongside them in the journey of life. Fortunately, the Internet is making it easier for people to meet and connect, no matter where in the world they live or what they do for a living. In the list below, you’ll find an impressive collection of farmers dating sites for anyone in this niche that may be looking for love. Although each site has its pros and cons to consider, they’ll all provide a place to connect and find your perfect match.
When it comes to dating people from the country, it’s a whole different world. It's no wonder people want dedicated apps and spaces to connect. The available list is growing by the day, of course, and not all sites are created the same. Read on to find out which ones should be on your list.
Editor’s Review
Here are the top farmers dating sites for finding the love that you’ve heard about in all those great country songs.
1. FarmersOnly.com - Best for Finding Other Country Folk
At FarmersOnly.com, you’ll find only single farmers and their admirers looking for love. There are millions of members around the world and the site is easy to use. You'll be able to sign up and search for matches in minutes by location, age, and other factors. You can even find people who share common interests. Membership is required for premium access to all the features, but it’s worth the investment for anyone serious about dating a farmer or finding love in the country.
2. Farmer.Singles - Best for Easy Signup
While it’s a lesser-known site, Farmer.Singles does offer the opportunity to connect via Apple and Facebook so that you can sign up in seconds and get on your way to finding great dates. It's available in several languages and you can choose what you are looking for before you even log in for the first time. There is a Quick Match feature, and you can see who views your profile and who’s actually interested. Paying members can have access to the chat rooms and messaging features for full communication, too.
3. eHarmony.com - Best for Diversity
While it’s not just for country dating, eHarmony.com is a great place to meet and connect with people who share your deep morals and strong values, including those who like country boys and the cowboys who are out there looking for love. This site is known for connecting people who want to make long-term matches and find their true loves. Membership is required to access all of the features of the site, but that’s the case with most sites these days.
4. FarmersDatingSite.com - Best for the Simple User Interface
FarmersDatingSite.com lets you sign up with Facebook or Apple, as well as email, and makes it easy to find people looking for love. The site includes millions of local farmers with men and women alike waiting to connect with people all over the world or even right in their own backyard. The site lets you search by state or location, as well as by other elements. It's also a part of a network of sites designed for niche dating, so you can trust its reliability.
5. EquestrianCupid.com - Best for Finding Fellow Equestrians
Like farming, the equestrian lifestyle is one all its own. This website is geared towards those people who are living and loving the equestrian life and want someone to share it with. The equestrian dating site makes signup easy and in minutes you’ll be able to find farmers, country folk, and equestrians of all kinds right in your own neighborhood or even across the country. There are chat and messaging features for paid members and the database has millions of members. There's also a blog and an FAQ section to keep everyone informed and engaged.
6. Muddymatches.co.uk - Best for UK Farmers and Their Admirers
For those looking to date farmers in the UK, this is the site to use. It’s geared toward UK residents only, saving the trouble for those who worry about finding their perfect match only to realize that they’re in a different country. With this site, farmers and country people throughout the UK can connect with each other, create communities, find dates, and even find that perfect lasting love. Signup and membership are required for full access.
7. Singlefarmersdating.com - Best for Younger Farmers
This site is geared toward the younger farmers out there looking for love. The site makes it easy to sign up and once you join, you can browse and search profiles, chat with people, use the video chat feature, and connect with farmers just like you all over the world. The website is even available for mobile use, making it easy to find matches even when you’re on the go. It caters to farmers and their lifestyles specifically, which is helping younger people find others who appreciate their way of life.
8. WesternMatch.com - Best for Reliable Profiles
At WesternMatch.com, you’ll find plenty of singles looking for cowboys, farmers, ranchers, and others that love the rural lifestyle. The site makes it easy to connect via the desktop site or on mobile, and there’s even a Video Dating feature to help people connect before they meet. Thousands of rural singles use the cowboy dating site every day and it’s a great place to weed out the rest when you want to focus on the cowboys, cowgirls, and country people that you relate to best. The site is free to join but membership is required for full access.
9. EquestrianSingles.com - Best for Local Horse Lovers
EquestrianSingles.com bills itself as the original online equestrian dating site for horse lovers and has been around since 2001. The site has more than 1,000 members joining each month from around the globe, making it easy for people to find matches. Whether you’re looking for the love of your life or just want to connect with local singles when you travel for equestrian events, you’ll find everything on this site. It's also owned by FarmersOnly.com, giving you reputability that you can trust.
10. MeetACowboy.com - Best for Finding Real Cowboys
While many sites are catered toward general country and farmer dating, MeetACowboy.com is dedicated specifically to cowboys and those who love them. The community is made just for cowboys and their admirers, and it boasts that it’s not “a subset of a larger community […] whereas you just end up getting lost in the fray.” The cowboy dating site has free basic membership that allows you to view profiles and browse the site, but you’ll have to pay for messaging and other premium features.
Final Roundup
When you want to rope a good one, the sites listed here will be sure to deliver the best possible matches. These dating sites for farmers and their admirers all offer something a little different and give you the chance to find your one in a million love, or even just some new friends and dates to have a little fun. FarmersOnly.com is, by far, the best choice for reputability and membership, while we really enjoy Muddymatches.co.uk for those farmers and cowboys across the pond.
Regardless of which you choose, you’re sure to find the cowboy of your dreams (or the admirer who loves them). Take the time to check them out, take advantage of free memberships to explore what you can, and find your own country love song now.
