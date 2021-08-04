August 04, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
If you have fond memories of calming marijuana edibles back in the day but have no legal way of buying them anymore, then Delta 8 THC gummies might be your silver cord...er, we mean silver lining.
Seriously, the rumors you’ve heard about the best Delta 8 edibles (that other cannabis strain) are true.
There is actual THC in Delta 8, and the effects are more impacting than with CBD oil. It might also be legal in your city, as only a few states have banned it as of 2021.
In this discussion, we’re going to review the top Delta 8 edibles and also answer some nagging questions about eating Delta 8 and how it differs from smoking or vaping, as well as its current legal status.
Choose For...
Unfortunately...
If you’ve always liked gummies, but not the bear variety, then this vegan and cruelty-free Delta 8 candy will get you bouncing just fine.
In this fruit-flavored and organically made candy, you get 25mg of Delta 8 THC extract per gummy.
That’s a high potency treat, and the fact that it’s still all natural (meaning no artificial flavors or colors or synthetic ingredients) is surprising.
Reviewers on the official Exhale site say the gummies have delicious flavors, which we can attest to. But our staff also noticed the Delta 8 THC gummies did not have the usual over-sugared and synthetic taste of similar snacks.
Exhale also sweetens the already-sweet deal by offering 20 percent off the first purchase, no minimum required. You can also save 25 percent by subscribing to the Exhale catalog.
Exhale had us at “big discount,” not to mention the satisfaction guarantee. The fact that it’s probably the cleanest candy you can buy with high potency Delta-8 is another bonus.
Choose For...
Unfortunately...
DeltaEffex’s Fruit Punch Shot makes us think back to the time we were all addicted to energy drinks. Not great stuff, but definitely gets you up!
Well, the Fruit Punch Shot might well be the opposite, with an ultimate body high and a more cerebral effect than just energy juice (according to reviews!).
The Delta 8 extract is said to calm you and “chills you” in a unique way, different from CBD and marijuana.
With 75 mg per shot, it’s a high potency drink and one that doesn’t contain a lot of extra crap filler. The Delta Effex company uses clean terpenes and the best lab reports for D8 raw extract.
In fact, the reverse energy drink is so potent that it’s recommended newcomers take only half to establish a comfortable feeling before increasing dosage.
Delta Effex also wins points for offering bundle discounts with other CBD or hemp derived products.
Choose For...
Unfortunately...
Soft gels aren’t about taste, but for people who don’t much appreciate the flavor of cheap candy, they are a nice alternative.
Exhale also makes soft gels, which have just enough Delta 8 THC to (according to some users) make you sleep well, relax, and feel the full-bodied tranquility and euphoria that CBD doesn’t quite give you.
You can take soft gels in the morning or at night, depending on your need to relax, or even go to bed for the night. You swallow the gels with water or whatever you’re drinking, and that’s all there is to it.
Like the Delta 8 THC gummies, they are vegan, organic, all natural, and satisfaction guaranteed.
Choose For...
Unfortunately...
It’s hard not to like something named Strawberry Gelato, but to be honest, the alternative candy called Blue Dream Berry was just as tempting.
These red and blue candies specifically offer broad spectrum Delta-8 effects with an easy-to-swallow delivery. The strawberry candy is sour and the blue is more on the sweet side.
The gelato-like terpenes combine with natural ingredients (vegan, non-GMO) to deliver a unique taste that’s made for people who don’t like smoking, vaping, or flavorless gels.
Each candy contains 25 mg, which is standard, but they are nonetheless highly potent. In fact, newcomers are advised to wait 45 minutes before taking any more.
You can also buy these gummies in higher counts, from 25 to 75. We are also on board with the message of BudPop, which is made in the USA, and “hemp plants not pills.”
Choose For...
Unfortunately...
Remember that time your weird friend of a friend made everybody pot cookies? Well, this isn’t exactly like that, but with 3Chi’s Delta-8 cookies, you will at least get a pleasant reminder of what it’s like to eat, digest, and bask in the glow of low-dose Delta 8 THC effects.
No, this is definitely no placebo effect since each cookie is 50mg (at least, according to reviews). The cookies are also tasty and bakery quality. The packaging itself is vacuum-sealed so that each cookie will stay fresh.
The effect is said to be motivating, calming, and a head and body high that keeps in ongoing euphoria.
In fact, the cookie is considered so potent some newcomers might consider eating one-fourth of the entire snack. The vegan cookie is available in sugar or chocolate chip variety. And according to 3Chi, may even include some small traces of delta-9, which is fine by us.
Oh yes, and in case you’re a foodie, no hemp taste! Joy.
Choose For...
Unfortunately...
If seeing all these Delta 8 gummies makes you think back to the munchies and the endless tables of snacks you always had on hand, then CBD Genesis knows what you’re thinking. Why stop at candy?
No wonder the store has a picnic of Delta-8 infused snacks to sample after a regular lunch or dinner. We’re talking Canna Kings Oreo cookies, Ice Pops, and our retro favorite, Flamin’ Hot Cheesies by Canna Kings.
Flamin’ hot Cheesies come in regular cheesy flavor or hot flavor and deliver a whopping 150 mg per bag, so you might want to stop munching before you finish all 20 pieces.
Choose For...
Unfortunately...
Chow down on a lollipop infused with Delta-8 extract instead of the more famous delta-9 THC marijuana strain. Chill Plus and Diamond CBD’s lollipop comes in two flavors with a nice 25mg shot of psychotropic calm.
Some people say the buzz is noticeable, even at 25 mg, and works great for relieving headaches, muscle aches, and other common pains. It’s considered a sleep remedy and relatively low dosage, making it ideal for newcomers that want to start slow.
You can also request an ice pack from Diamond CBD so that the lollipops don’t melt and attach to the wrapping paper, compromising the potency or taste.
Choose For...
Unfortunately...
If you’ve ever had a bad trip brownie experience, fear not! Delta-8 brownies are said to give you all the euphoria you remember but without the panic spell followed by a visit to the astral plane.
3Chi’s Delta-8 Brownies are loaded with 50mg, which is strong enough to come with a warning that maybe you should eat half or even a quarter if you’re new to the effects.
Delta-8 brownies taste like the real thing—no hemp flavor and it have been known to give you a head and body buzz.
3Chi, always forthright in their marketing, reminds customers that they use a different oil when making Delta-8 brownies compared to vape cartridges. In addition, some amounts of delta-9 are included in the formula, which only helps to enhance the effects.
3Chi remains one of our all-time favorites for its variety of hemp products, not to mention niche touches like gluten free THC Delta 8 gummies.
Choose For...
Unfortunately...
Not only is watermelon a pleasant flavor for the uninitiated, but ten milligrams is just about as low-dose as you can get, making it an ideal selection for first-time users.
Blue Moon Hemp makes it a goal to create cannabis products with natural flavor, using mainly terpenes, minerals, and vitamins—no harmful chemicals as filler.
The effects are said to be calming, uplifting, and the gradual easing of tension. The site also has a decent rewards program.
Choose For...
Unfortunately...
If you like fish gummies, then Boston Hempire has plenty of fish in the sea—Red Fish at 15mg per candy. These Delta 8 gummies are coated with D8 THC distillate and come in selections of 5 (50mg) or 20 (200mg). The manufacturer even lists the Delta 8 THC content at 0.54 percent.
However, the lack of third party testing drops this selection down a notch. Still, it’s a nice alternative to Delta 8 gummies and worth keeping an eye on.
If you miss that comfortably numb feeling of a mild cannabis high, then you would be very interested in sampling Delta-8.
Simply put, Delta-8 is not pot, or marijuana, or even something chemically created to simulate the real drug, like K2.
Delta-8 is a cannabis compound, like Delta-9 (THC) and like cannabidiol (CBD). Delta-8 is a hemp-cannabis extract that contains some THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, a psychoactive compound), but not enough to legally be classified as marijuana. Delta 8 is a form of THC, but one that gives a unique sensation completely different from CBD or marijuana.
Some describe the feeling as a full-body euphoria rather than just a head high. It is said that the same CBD health benefits are included with Delta 8 gummies, including pain relief, anxiety reduction, the ability to relieve stress, and a relaxing feeling that lasts for hours—especially when ingested.
The “high” is often misunderstood, which explains why states like Colorado are banning Delta 8 out of sheer confusion as to what it is. Further adding to the confusion, Delta-8 can be extracted from both hemp and regular marijuana cannabis.
It is considered that the high associated with Delta 8 is not anywhere near as intense as a marijuana high. Like delta-9 (THC), Delta 8 THC binds to your endocannabinoid system, creating some degree of psychoactive symptoms.
In fact, both Delta 8 and 9 have a double bond on the eighth and ninth carbon in the chain, respectively, making it more potent than CBD, which doesn’t bind in the same way.
Simply put, you won’t be freaking out from Delta-8 THC; otherwise, most U.S. states would be on like Donkey Kong. Still, if you are unable to get recreational marijuana, you may be pleasantly surprised at the euphoric and calming sensations that some users report Delta-8 edibles provide.
Unlike CBD hemp products, it has been said that the side effects of Delta-8 are comparable to some lesser marijuana-high symptoms, like dry mouth, red eyes, increased appetite, nausea, dizziness, accelerated heartbeat, higher blood pressure, and short-term memory.
Also, some users report that if you’re very sensitive to THC, you may even experience slight anxiety or paranoia. No wonder then that Delta-8 stores are advising to eat edibles conservatively, as they can seem deceptively weak—until an hour or two passes.
Unlike vaping or smoking, which affects the body within minutes, Delta-8 edibles can take as long as 45-120 minutes, depending on your chemistry, or as quickly as five minutes. The potential relaxing and euphoric effects are said to last longer with THC edibles, perhaps up to five hours.
Because of a loophole, Delta 8 edibles, flowers, and cartridges are legal at the federal level, considered a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and are only banned in a few states.
Because of the technical process of “isomerization,” states like New York, North Dakota, Vermont, Colorado, and Washington have banned D8 products.
Other states have pending bans that they are trying to push forward, such as Illinois, Oregon, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Alabama.
That means now is a great opportunity to legally buy Delta 8 THC gummies in states that allow the sale of certain hemp-cannabis products. As far as the cannabis industry is concerned, Delta 8 is the hottest new product for curious buyers in 2021.
Quite possibly, because a positive drug test will return evidence of THC, and there won’t be an easy way to differentiate Delta-8 THC or delta-9 THC from marijuana. The easy thing to do for most employers is to fire the person who gets a positive result.
Start small, with 25 milligrams or even half of that. Then, gradually eat another piece after approximately 45 minutes to increase or continue the potential effects.
It’s also imperative to look for high quality products and a transparent brand that lists all ingredients on the package label, clearly stating the filler content as well as the Delta 8 THC and delta 9 levels. Check the third party lab results to ensure accuracy and honesty in reporting the process.
Our research of hemp derived products found that the most potent of THC edibles was Exhale Delta 8 THC Gummies, with their reassuring combo of vegan, organic, full-spectrum potency, third party lab testing, and of course, the money-back guarantee.
Delta Effex Fruit Punch Shot came in a close second because of its flavor, strong THC Delta 8 potency, and of course, the unique delivery system of pure juice. Its transparent brand also helped rank it higher, with its steady attention to third-party laboratories testing.
In the end, we decided that Delta 8 THC cannabis gummies are the way to go and the best way to get the effects you want—without the risk of overdosing and getting sick.
For the best results, start with low-dose Delta 8 THC gummies slow, even if you’re using Delta 8 CBD or D8 THC.
