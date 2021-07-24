July 24, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
We don’t have to tell you that the market for quality THC products has grown exponentially!
New strains gain popularity quickly, and you likely noticed the buzz. But fake companies are now capitalizing on the market high for Delta 8 THC flower products.
Without clear insight into the Delta 8 products, it can be hard to decide which flower is the best for you. Fortunately, we took the time and completed the research.
All you have to do is sit back and enjoy.
Now let’s get to it! Check out our recommendations for where to buy Delta 8 flower online.
ExhaleWell’ hemp is grown in Colorado, where the company cultivates the flower for a smooth smoking experience.
While ExhaleWell is a relative newcomer to the THC marketplace, the business offers 10 strains, including Sour Diesel, Kush, and Cookies.
So the Exhale Delta 8 hemp is the perfect choice for those who want to sample a range of flavor profiles. The company also offers various additional THC products, including gummies, soft gels, and tinctures.
ExhaleWell offers free shipping throughout the United States, so you save money and get access to the highest quality THC product.
The manufacturing behind the ExhaleWell strains is part of the reason for their exceptional success in the marketplace in recent years.
The company uses a tightly controlled, expertly monitored indoor growing environment to ensure its flower retain their flavor profile through the growth process.
The business also commits to extensive third-party testing on each of the new strains it releases. So if you’re searching for a safe and highly potent option, ExhaleWell is your best choice.
A more recent addition to the THC marketplace, BudPop arrived on the scene in 2021.
The company quickly introduced fresh ideas that took the industry by storm and brought quality strains to emerging markets. So it’s hardly a surprise the founders of BudPop have 30 years of experience in the industry.
BudPop offers two specific strains:
BudPop’s market target is those who might be new to trying THC products and want to learn more about the various strains, flavors, and textures.
The company keeps watertight control over its production processes.
Their Delta 8 flower is grown in Nevada and contains less than 0.3% delta-9 THC. So they’re legal to ship to any state throughout the country.
Choose Delta Effex For:
If you’re searching for a product that offers a reliable high as well as proven taste quality, it’s hard to look beyond the Delta Effex selection.
Delta Effex is one of the most well-established companies in the industry, and it has many positive online reviews from happy customers.
Delta Effex offers two distinct Delta 8 options:
We recommend Delta Effex’s Delta 8 flower for those with a little more experience. If you tried many unique strains without achieving that ultimate one-of-a-kind experience, try one of the Delta Effex products.
The levels of Delta 8 THC nearly match the concentration of CBD in the company’s hemp flower. Delta Effex delivers products that announce themselves with a powerful yet not overwhelming aroma and demand respect.
Choose 3CHI For:
3Chi was the first to create a Delta 8 strain approved in the United States. The strain gained approval in 2019.
Driven by the latest biochemical research, the company is known for products that contain 95% pure, concentrated Delta 8 THC but below 0.3% delta-9 by weight, as required by law.
The company’s commitment to environmentally friendly manufacturing and innovative plant design led to the popularity of products such as its 3Chi Delta 8 Tincture. The product contains broad-spectrum hemp extract and is rich in 8-THC oil.
It was no surprise that 3Chi was the first to get its Delta 8 strain approved, as the company is one of the most trusted throughout the industry.
Consumers base this trust on 3Chi's commitment to education. The business provides a full range of information with each strain it sells. So you can easily select the best option for your current mood.
Convenience is a determining factor when you want to kick back, relax and enjoy your THC and CBD products.
Diamond CBD is known for harnessing a carbon dioxide extraction method for producing its Delta 8 flower. This method helps limit the need to add harsh chemicals to the production processes.
You can depend on Diamond CBD for a pure product that provides you an authentic and calming smoking experience.
Diamond CBD’s expertise is within its range of pre-rolled options. One particular favorite for new and experienced users is Chill Plus CBG + Delta 8 Hemp Flower Pre-Roll OG Kush. The product contains approximately 12% CBG and is a hybrid of Hindu Kush and a Northern California Sativa.
The quality of the pre-rolls delivered by Diamond CBD stands out within the Delta 8 market. The company offers all the popular stains in pre-roll form and can ship throughout the United States.
So if you’re new to the market and want to try a pre-rolled product before investing in more expensive options, Diamond CBD offers the perfect introduction.
With the explosive growth throughout the industry, there are many options from which to select. Research the manufacturer carefully and consider their environmental practices.
Can they guarantee they cultivate the flower without the use of harmful pesticides and other dangerous chemicals?
We recommend you consider the following criteria when choosing your Delta 8 product.
Cannabinoid users are proactive in sharing their opinion about the best products in the industry. Review customer ratings carefully, and don’t be afraid to ask for feedback when seeking more information from a specific reviewer.
Is the company clear about how it cultivates its product? Does it provide you with all the ingredient information on its website?
Industry regulations are still evolving, so take the time to find out as much information about the company before you buy.
Another top consideration is the source of the hemp plant used within the company’s product.
Is the product organic? Does the business source its hemp from the United States?
Strict regulations govern the U.S. manufacturing of cannabinoids. The laws in place in other countries might be lax. Choosing domestically sourced cannabinoids helps ensure safety and quality.
How much time and resources does the company place into the research and development phase?
Consider the unique manufacturing processes used when creating the company’s various strains.
When you buy a new product online, you want to know the company backs its stock. And that it answers your questions directly. Choose Delta 8 flower from a company with a comprehensive customer service program, online and offline.
How easy is it to find the information you want about your selected flower? Is the writing on the website clear? Does the company provide complete ingredient information?
Review your preferred Delta 8 brand carefully and avoid buying from businesses with limited product details.
Are you new to the market? You might have questions about Delta 8 and its recent growth in popularity in the North American cannabinoid marketplace. We’ve got you covered and can answer each of the most frequently asked questions.
Delta 8, like other hemp flowers and marijuana products, offers a different experience with the style of use. You can use Delta 8 in the following ways:
The traditional way to use Delta 8 is to smoke the flower. When you smoke the hemp flower, the combustion process vaporizes the active cannabinoids, which you then take in through your lungs. Delta 8 THC enters the brain within about two minutes when you begin to smoke.
Of course, the downside of this method is all the known medical side effects on the lungs. Toxic hydrocarbons can make their way through the product into the lungs and then the bloodstream. So be sure you research your chosen flower carefully.
Increasingly popular as an alternative to smoking, vaping is the optimal choice for those looking for the quick high of smoking without the additional health consequences. To vape a Delta 8 product, you need to buy a dry herb vaporizer.
The vaporizer includes a chamber for the herb, a heating element, and a vapor chamber that allows vapor to travel into your mouth and lungs. Once vaporized, the active ingredients in the Delta 8 flower, including THC, CBD, and hemp-derived terpenes, are converted into vapor.
Because vaping doesn’t require combustion, you don’t experience the potentially damaging health side effects of smoking.
You can also consume the Delta 8 plant through edible products. Gummies, for example, are a popular candy-style edible. Consider the Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 THC Gummies from BudPop, containing 25 MG of Delta THC in each package.
Keep in mind that when consuming gummies, it can be easy to overindulge. If you are new to Delta 8 and cannabinoid products in general, start slowly with a piece of a gummy, and check the ingredients carefully.
The most important note to remember is that Delta 8 THC is legal federally and in 38 states. Meanwhile, delta-9 THC is illegal nationwide and in most states.
Many people choose Delta 8 as a starting point in the cannabinoid market because the product has 50% of the psychoactivity of the far more potent delta-9 THC. However, if you consume enough Delta 8, you are likely to experience a similar high to the delta-9.
Generally, the more Delta 8 you consume, the more relaxed you become. Delta 8's calming effect is why many people choose the strain to relieve anxiety and achieve more restful sleep.
It was a close call, and there were several superior-quality contenders.
But all the research shows that ExhaleWell continues as the best choice for Delta 8 flower.
Their brand succeeds in each area of our buying criteria and provides the best combination of flower selection and quality of strains.
Beyond excellent customer ratings and a trusted brand name, ExhaleWell sells products that receive reviews from journalists within the industry.
This level of credibility is critical within the cannabinoid market and provides you with comfort in knowing ExhaleWell products were tried, tested, and approved by leading authorities.
Another key to ExhaleWell’s success is its openness. The company provides complete datasheets for each of the products it offers.
So if you’re unsure about specific ingredients or want to learn more about product properties, you can access the data directly from the company.
Product quality begins with control over the manufacturing process. ExhaleWell implements tight manufacturing controls and only sources its hemp from specific, quality farms in Colorado. Working with expertly selected farms helps manage the quality control process and assures you know the exact origin of each specific hemp flower.
Diamond CBD’s pre-roll selection is one of the most abundant in the industry. New to the market? Test out your taste buds with the Chill Plus CBD & Delta-8 Extreme Fruity Mix Gummies.
For those with a little more experience, consider Delta THC carts. The Chill Plus Delta-8 Vape Cartridge - Zkittles, in particular, gets to the chill factor pretty quickly.
For reliability and value, Delta Effex leads the way. While the company might not match the highest quality strains offered by ExhaleWell, it still delivers a proven quality high.
Delta Effex is consistently one of the highest-rated for its Delta 8 flower, and the company’s affordability means you get a great flavor profile at a reasonable price.
Delta 8 flower offers a smooth, relaxing experience. And the product is quickly growing in popularity because of its versatility.
Delta 8 is a good choice for anyone looking for a THC product more potent than CBD. It offers a mild high but won’t impair your motor and cognitive functions.
With almost every state throughout the U.S. legalizing Delta 8 flower for personal use, it could be the perfect time to pick up a product from one of our best-rated companies
Remember to consume carefully and choose products only after researching their ingredients and exploring the company’s background.
