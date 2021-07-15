July 15, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
As a woman attracted to another woman, finding that special someone to love and cherish can be difficult. Most people spend too much time at work, so they don't have the time to go out and find a partner. The dating scene has changed a lot in the past few years, and now, most relationships are started on online dating sites and apps.
If you're a lesbian, the good news is that there are plenty of lesbian dating sites you can join and find a date in no time at all. Some of them are free lesbian dating websites, while others have to be paid for if you want to communicate with members. Stay with us, and we'll take you through the ten most popular lesbian dating sites and apps you can use to find true love in your area.
Although dating apps are usually free and allow you to stay in touch with other members on the go, lesbian dating sites have a higher number of users, making it easier to find a date. Here are the five most popular free lesbian dating sites you should try.
Even though eHarmony is not reserved only for lesbians, it's one of the best places where you can find a hot single woman ready to have some fun in a same-sex relationship. The site currently has 29 million registered users, and it focuses on connecting people for serious dates and long-term relationships.
The site not only looks the part, but it also uses an advanced compatibility matchmaking system that makes sure that you meet the right people according to your personal preference. It offers one of the most diverse pools of users of all ages and locations. The extended comprehensive psychological test during the registration process will help you find the perfect person for yourself.
You can register and create a profile for free, send winks to members you like, view user profiles, and add the ones you like to your favorites list. However, if you want to take things further, you will need to get a premium subscription to unlock features such as the ability to see who viewed your profile, unlimited messaging, and so on. You can also download the eHarmony app to stay in touch with your crush on the go.
Lesbian Personals is a specific lesbian dating niche website designed to help single women find their perfect counterparts. It's a site that revolves around flings and casual dating, so it's one of the best places to look for a one-night stand. The site looks and feels great, and it boasts of having one of the highest response rates among all casual dating sites. There's no app version, but the responsive website provides the same high-end experience on all devices.
The site allows the posting of explicit content and graphic images, so it's clear what it is all about. You can create a profile for free and use a few advanced features without a premium subscription. For example, you can watch member live cams, customize your profile, add people to your hot list, and so on. If you get a premium subscription, you can access everything the site has to offer. The signup process takes about 5 minutes to complete, and a premium subscription will allow you to contact other members, join groups, enter chat rooms and forums, and much more.
Elite Singles is one of the most popular online dating sites on the planet. It offers a wide range of users with different interests, and it's LGBT-friendly as well. Although it's not only a lesbian dating website, it's still one of the best places for finding single gay women. The site has over 5 million registered users in the US, 80% of whom have a university degree. Everything about the site is on the highest level. The registration is detailed, and it includes a personality survey used for better matchmaking.
The site focuses on promoting serious relationships, so it's not the best place to look for casual dates. While you can register for free, you'll need to get the paid membership to unlock most features, including communicating with other members. Most female members are between 35 and 45, and a large portion of them are lesbians. The profile quality is outstanding, but you can see most information only with a paid subscription. If you want, you can download the app version to simplify things further. Elite Singles definitely deserves its spot among the best lesbian dating websites you can try.
Pink Cupid is a lesbian dating website where you can find love as well as friendship. It currently has over 300,000 members from the US, with around 30 thousand new members joining the platform every month. Just like most other dating platforms, this one allows you to create a profile, upload photos, and use some basic features for free. However, if you want to communicate with other members without restrictions, you need to get a paid subscription.
The site is one of the most popular places for meeting single lesbians and bi-curious girls all over the globe. Apart from having a great design, the site features the latest SSL encryption, so you don’t have to worry about online security. The profile quality is exceptional. In fact, it has one of the most detailed profiles of all lesbian dating apps we've seen so far. You can also use the free Pink Cupid app, designed to make communication even more straightforward. All in all, Pink Cupid is one of the best lesbian dating websites you can try in 2021.
Zoosk is a hugely popular dating website that helps singles find someone for a casual date, serious relationship, as well as a one-night stand. It's not only a lesbian dating app, as it promotes heterosexual relationships as well. Zoosk is known as a super-flexible platform that helped millions of people find someone special. One of its best features is called SmartPick, and it's an advanced matchmaking system that makes sure that you get the best matches possible.
You can create a profile for free, but you'll need a paid subscription to communicate with other members and use the chat feature. Most members between 25 and 34, and with over 40 million profiles, you can surely find someone to have fun with within your area. While the matchmaking system is excellent, the profile quality is a little outdated. They are not very detailed, but you can at least browse all profiles with a free membership. The app version is much better, as it offers better functionality than the site itself.
If you want to join a lesbian dating app without paying a single cent, there are a few notable options you should know about. Here are the best free lesbian dating apps you should definitely consider.
HER is one of the best lesbian dating apps ever since it was first released in 2015. It's specially made for single lesbians looking for the women of their dreams. It was started as a dating app, but it doubles as a social media where members can exchange thoughts and experiences through status updates. Even though it works great as a hookup app, HER focuses more on making long-term matches and even marriage. The platform has over a million users from the US, making it one of the most popular lesbian dating apps available.
You can become a member by simply using your Facebook or Instagram credentials, and you can import photos directly from these social media platforms. It takes less than a minute to join, and you don't have to leave any extra information. Once you match with people, you can exchange messages and view their photos. Matchmaking works just like Tinder, where you swipe left and right. Getting a premium subscription will unlock all features, but HER allows you to communicate with members for free.
Zoe is advertised as the best lesbian dating app globally, and it's one of the best apps for meeting local queer women. It has over 4 million registered users, so there's plenty of profiles to browse through. Originally designed as a visual app, Zoe doesn't allow you to upload photos where you wear sunglasses or those that don't show your face. The app looks and works great, and you can use the essential features with a free account. All profiles are verified, so there are little or no fake profiles.
You should know that this app revolves around casual dating. However, you might run into a few users looking for a serious relationship. With excellent search filters, a detailed questionnaire during profile creation, and a large user base, it makes lesbian dating much easier than ever before. It's just what you need to get in contact with single lesbians looking for a girl that likes to have fun. Try it, and you won't be sorry.
Bumble is a popular dating app that takes a different approach to online dating. It's a gay-friendly app designed to block all attempts of single men trying to meet women. Since it's not a gay-only app, 40% of members are men looking for a hot single lady. However, if you're not interested in men, you won't get a single message as they can only contact women who express interest first. That makes it the perfect platform for meeting other single lesbians looking to have some fun while avoiding creeps.
The app has over 11 million members registered in the US. It's not as detailed and well-designed as some other dating apps, but it gets the job done perfectly. With a super-short registration process and a robust matchmaking system, finding someone for a date shouldn't be too hard. All of the photos and information are public so that you can browse profiles without any limits. The overall design is excellent, and you don't need a paid subscription to contact other users. Bumble could be an ideal starting point for your online lesbian dating adventures.
Taimi is a dating app where members of the LGBT community can meet like-minded people for dates, friendships, and romantic relationships. It's one of the most popular lesbian dating apps because it's useful even without a premium subscription. It currently has over 250,000 members from the US, with many more located around the world. Even though around 70% of users are gay members, there are plenty of single lesbians to find as well. Most members are aged between 18 and 24, making this app one of the most popular choices for the younger generation.
It takes only a few minutes to create a profile for free, after which you can start making contact with other members. Some communication features are free, while others need to be unlocked with a premium subscription. The platform has excellent security features, so there are no fake profiles or scammers. The app works well on all devices, and it has a modern look and easy-to-find features. If you're looking for the best lesbian dating apps, this one should be on the top of your list.
OkCupid is a hugely popular dating app with millions of active users all over the world. Most core features are available for free, but you'll need a premium subscription to get the full experience. The app is not an LGBT dating platform, but it is LGBT-friendly. You can find single lesbians in almost every major city across the US, and most members between 25 and 34. Some of them are looking for friendships; others want to meet that special someone they can love for the rest of their lives.
The personality test upon profile creation takes a few minutes to complete, and it will help you get the best matches. As a free member, you can message other users, add them to your favorites list, and use all essential features. The app has a few cool features, including a roulette matchmaking system that works great. While it can be slow at times, the OkCupid app should be more than enough to help you find a lesbian near you.
Lesbian dating has reached a whole new level with these amazing sites and apps. As you can see, you have plenty of choices, no matter if you're looking for a casual hookup or a serious relationship. Most popular lesbian dating websites have an app version as well, allowing you to stay in touch on the go.
Don't waste another minute and join one of these platforms (or more of them), and you will surely find what you are looking for sooner than you may think. Don't forget to have fun!
