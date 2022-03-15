March 15, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
If you’re tired of having to drive to Dowagiac or New Buffalo to play casino games legally, you now have an internet alternative at the best Michigan online casinos.
These games are now legal from the comfort of your own home thanks to the launch of legal online casinos in Michigan - and the list of choices is growing by the month.
That’s why we’ve taken the time to review each and every MI online casino site to rank them across player-friendly criteria like bonus ease, promotions, game variety, and more.
Let’s find out who landed on top.
Pros:
Cons:
There aren’t too many bigger names than Caesars in the casino space. With some iconic properties around the world, the company has an almost cult-like following.
Through the Caesars online casino in Michigan, you can take advantage of all these years of experience. With a stunning welcome offer and some other great rewards along the way, Caesars is the go-to online casino in the state.
Game Collection: 4.8/5
You won’t find too many online casinos in Michigan that have more games on offer than Caesars. With 850+ unique titles from over 20 leading game studios, the game library offers both quality and quantity.
Most of these games are slots, coming from companies like NetEnt and Pragmatic Play. Regular table games are supported, as well as video poker and a couple of bingo titles.
One of the most popular aspects of the Caesars online casino is the live dealer games. Coming from the best developer in the business, Evolution Gaming, you can enjoy these immersive table games that are being streamed from a studio in the state.
Bonuses & Rewards: 5/5
If you’re a bonus chaser you’ll love what Caesars offers to MI players. When you use the TCASINO bonus code, you’ll get a 100% first deposit bonus up to $2,000. What’s more, you’ll also get your hands on a $100 gas card.
Even the wagering requirements for the deposit bonus money are very achievable. If you’re an online slots player you’ll only need to wager the bonus money 15 times before you can cash it out.
The fun isn’t over after you get the welcome bonus. Regular online casino bonuses are available to existing users, giving you the chance to get free spins and extra cash.
For people who want rewards for their loyalty, the Caesars Rewards program will work nicely for you. This allows you to earn rewards as you place real money wagers on the platform. Rewards can be used for all sorts of great experiences at Caesars resorts worldwide.
User Experience: 4.7/5
If you prefer desktop gameplay, then Caesars has you taken care of. The offering is supremely easy to navigate. You won’t be wasting time trying to find the exact types of games you wish to play.
We particularly enjoyed the stunning graphics of the slot games. At no time during our playing sessions did we experience any sort of issue with gameplay quality or any sort of lag.
The app has a very similar design, giving you the chance to play table games and slots on the go in an easy way. Both iOS and Android online casino apps are available.
Payment Options: 4.8/5
Players have no shortage of payment options. To add funds to your online casino account, you can use a debit card, credit card, as well as PayPal, Caesars Play+ prepaid card, and online bank transfer.
You can withdraw using ACH, PayPal, online bank transfer, or via Caesars Play+ prepaid card. This provides you with a great level of choice.
There are also a couple of Caesars-affiliated properties where you can withdraw your cash, including Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel in Williamsburg.
See also Online Casinos Australia
Pros:
Cons:
MGM is another huge casino brand, with many Michiganders surely familiar with the MGM Grand Detroit, as well as the largest casino on the Las Vegas Strip of the same name.
Luckily, BetMGM has a lot of the strong qualities that made their brick and mortar cousins successful and we’re happy to recommend them as one of the top Michigan casino sites.
Game Collection: 4.8/5
BetMGM Casino players have access to more than 700 online casino games. The slots library oozes quality. Many of the most popular titles in the world are on offer, coming from developers like Red Tiger Gaming, IGT, and NetEnt.
New games are constantly being added to BetMGM and there are even some exclusive games that are not playable on any other online casino. Numerous jackpot slots carry prizes worth more than a million dollars.
Some extremely exciting live dealer games are on offer at BetMGM. Leveraging its partnership with the Detroit Lions, you can play Lions-themed online roulette and blackjack variants. Evolution Gaming provides these HD-streamed table games.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5
New players have access to a pretty large welcome offer at BetMGM. After you create your account, you can get a 100% first deposit bonus worth up to $1,000. Players also get another $25 of bonus money on the house just for signing up for an account.
The deposit bonus funds need to be wagered 15 times, while the $25 no deposit bonus has to be turned over just once. Current account holders will also get access to regular promotions, offering free spins and bonus money.
The BetMGM iRewards Loyalty Program sees you earning points with each spin. It has a number of tiers and the rewards are redeemable for casino cash, entertainment, flights, MGM holiday packages, and much more.
User Experience: 4.9/5
BetMGM Casino has one of the most eye-catching designs you’ll see. The black and gold color scheme is synonymous with the MGM brand.
The menu system couldn’t be easier, allowing you to navigate between the online casino, poker, and sports betting sections with ease.
Each popular game type has its own menu position, with these collections then split into subcategories. You can also quickly see what new games have arrived on the platform.
The simple navigation system and great aesthetics translate over to the BetMGM online casino app. Adding and withdrawing funds via mobile couldn’t be easier, while the gameplay quality was top-notch.
Payment Options: 4.5/5
BetMGM Casino covers most bases when it comes to depositing funds. Debit cards, credit cards, e-wallets, and online banking options are all available. Adding and withdrawing cash from your BetMGM Casino account is also possible at the MGM Grand Detroit cage.
The options are fewer for payouts. As well as withdrawing cash at the physical casino, you can use VIP Preferred eCheck, PayPal, a BetMGM Play+ card, or get sent a check in the mail.
The prepaid card is your fastest option. While BetMGM can take up to five days to approve a payout, the Play+ prepaid card withdrawals will then take no more than six hours to process.
To get them up to a perfect score, we’d like to see them withdraw back to cards in the future.
See also Best Online Casinos Canada
Pros:
Cons:
WynnBET’s online sports betting platform has been massively popular since launching in MI with its online casino now getting plenty of attention.
Wynn Resorts has a reputation for going above and beyond for its customers. This is clearly seen through the WynnBET Casino that is run in collaboration with the Sault Tribe.
Game Collection: 4.6/5
While WynnBET Casino doesn’t have the largest game library, you can still check out hundreds of different options. Looking to play the latest games? WynnBET Casino has likely the largest new games menu going, optimal for casino vets looking for new fun.
Slots players are particularly well looked after. Many of the most popular online slots games ever to hit the space are a part of WynnBET Casino. Their 300+ game library includes Dead or Alive, Blood Suckers II, and Narcos.
Table game players can divide their attention between the regular games and live dealer titles. You also can choose between a dozen different video poker titles.
If you want a very authentic playing experience, then you won’t be disappointed. Evolution Gaming has introduced amazing live dealer games to WynnBET Casino, that are about as close as you’ll get to a Las Vegas vacation from the comfort of the couch.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5
If you’re looking for a big welcome offer that carries low wagering requirements, then this WynnBET Casino deal is for you. Your first deposit gets matched 100% up to $1,000.
The turnover requirement for the bonus money is just 10x. While the $30 minimum deposit is a bit high, you still get a great bang for your buck.
WynnBET Casino rewards players with regular offers. This includes you getting free spins, risk-free play at table games, and access to tournaments that carry cash prizes.
User Experience: 4.8/5
WynnBET Casino prides itself on being extremely simple to use. As soon as you visit the platform, you will see this is a no frills casino site. The entire focus is on the games themselves. The color scheme and menu system are simple, but also look great.
We were able to find our preferred games with ease, enjoying the blazing fast site speed.
What’s more, there was no drop-off in quality when we used the WynnBET Casino app. Available for both Android and iOS, we couldn’t ask for smoother mobile gameplay.
Payment Options: 4.6/5
You have a ton of useful payment options when adding and withdrawing funds from WynnBET Casino. Most people prefer to use credit cards or debit cards. However, you also can use the likes of PayPal.
If you have a Wynn Rewards account, you can link it to your WynnBET Casino account and directly transfer funds that way.
There is a shorter list of prospective withdrawal options. VIP Preferred, Play+, and PayPal will be the options that serve you well.
If you’re looking to get your hands on your winnings quickly there’s a bit of bad news here though, as you’ll need to wait 3-5 working days with WynnBET Casino payouts.
See also Online Casinos in India
Pros:
Cons:
While DraftKings is most known for its daily fantasy sports and betting offerings, it has also developed an impressive online casino offering.
It launched this platform in MI through a partnership with Bay Mills Resort & Casino. With a great range of games, a generous welcome offer, and a top-quality mobile app, there’s a lot to like about the DraftKings Casino.
Game Collection: 4.7/5
Around 600 games make up the DraftKings Casino offering. The bulk of these titles are slot games. Underlining the slots collection is the top-tier game studios showcasing their wares, including NetEnt, IGT, and NextGen Gaming.
Dozens of games are entirely exclusive to the DraftKings Casino. These cover online slots, table games, and live dealer games. Not many online casino operators introduce unique types of table games, so this is an extremely exciting approach.
With DraftKings-branded live dealer games, you are getting an entirely unique experience. This reinforces the overall attention to details that DraftKings applies to each and every one of its online gambling sites.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.9/5
Go big or go home is the mantra of DraftKings Casino. New sign ups get a 100% first deposit bonus worth up to $2,000. You can also get your hands on $50 worth of free casino credits.
Some of the ongoing offers at DraftKings Casino are truly staggering. Millions of dollars worth of prizes are on offer every month. All sorts of leaderboard events are constantly taking place to keep things interesting.
As soon as you create a DraftKings Casino account, you will automatically be enrolled into their Dynasty rewards program. You build points as you play real money games. They can then be redeemed for a huge range of different amazing perks.
User Experience: 4.9/5
If you want an extremely functional platform to play online casino games then DraftKings Casino is for you. One of the highlights is that the platform showcases the exact number of titles in each game category.
Everything is nicely spread out, so you can clearly see each individual game available rather than them all meshing into one. Quick site speed with no lag is another standout feature.
DraftKings Casino has clearly invested plenty of time to ensure that its online casino apps are just as strong as the desktop platform.
You’ll find it hard to come across a better all-around user experience, with downloadable versions of their casino, sportsbook, and fantasy sports being the icing on the cake.
Payment Options: 4.5/5
A range of deposit options is on offer through DraftKings Casino. Everything from debit cards, credit cards, bank transfers, gift cards, and PayPal are possibilities.
Most of these will also be withdrawal options, with debit cards and credit cards being the main exception, which is likely more of a compliance issue than a site decision.
Expect withdrawals within 3-5 business days.
See also Best Online Casinos in NZ
Pros:
Cons:
BetRivers is another major online gambling brand. Online sports betting enthusiasts have enjoyed the BetRivers Sportsbook for some time, so they will likely be eager to check out the corresponding online casino.
BetRivers Casino is an all-rounder. It has no weaknesses except that maybe there’s too much variety, which makes it a core part of any list ranking the best Michigan online casinos.
Game Collection: 4.5/5
Some people might be surprised to learn that the game library at BetRivers Casino is more extensive than most Michigan online casinos. Over 400 different games are playable, with these titles supplied by all the big-name developers.
As well as every conceivable theme, bonus feature, and style featuring in the slots collection, you also have 10 different progressive jackpot titles to play.
For table game fans, the live casino is the highlight. BetRivers branded games are one of the standout aspects of this immersive offering. With the dealers being local and highly experienced, you will feel right at home.
Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5
New Michigan online casino players can get a 100% first deposit bonus up to $250. Don’t forget to use the 250MATCH bonus code when signing up to activate this offer.
While the total bonus size isn’t as big as most leading competitors, the playthrough requirements are the best around. Wager the bonus money just one time and the money is yours!
While it’s hard to top the welcome offer, BetRivers Casino has plenty of other regular offers. This includes daily and weekly challenges, prize draws, and happy hours. The iRush Rewards program also allows you to earn benefits with each bet you place.
User Experience: 4.7/5
While the design of the BetRivers Casino is a bit more basic than a lot of other platforms in the state, this doesn’t mean that it isn’t enticing to use. Every type of filter you could want is supported, allowing you to see the hottest and newest games available.
One of the great aspects of browsing the game library is the information pop-up window that you can open for each title. This gives you key details about the game, as well as showcasing its game studio.
If you like a tease, there is a scrolling feed at BetRivers Casino that highlights the latest winners on the site and the extent of their returns.
Payment Options: 4.6/5
You’ll have no shortage of payment options at BetRivers Casino. You can choose between credit card, debit card, online banking, and the BetRivers Play+ card.
While you are a bit more confined when making withdrawals, you should find an option between online banking, check by mail, or cash at the casino cage.
What’s more, BetRivers Casino is committed to approving payouts within 24 hours, so you won’t be waiting as long as other Michigan casinos online to get your money.
See also Best Online Casinos South Africa
Game Variety
When looking at any Michigan online casino, there are many different aspects to consider, and naturally it starts with the games.
Both quality and quantity need checking for each online casino game library. You want there to be enough variety to hold your interest, as well as having high-quality games from leading game studios so the titles are enjoyable to play.
Online Casino Bonus Offers & Promotions
Everyone loves a bonus offer, so we also check out the welcome packages of all the online casinos. This includes taking a deep dive into the terms of the offer to get a proper look at just how good the online casino offer might be, starting with the wagering requirements.
User Experience
Playing online Michigan casinos that are easy to use is another important consideration. We want the menu system to be crystal clear, site speeds to be good, and for there to be no issues with gameplay on both desktop and online casino apps.
Deposit Flexibility & Fast Payouts
Finally, when selecting the best casinos online in MI we make sure that you have plenty of options when depositing and withdrawing - while also checking payout speeds. Added all together, we can get a great insight into the overall quality of a given Michigan online casino.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a raft of bills in December 2019 that paved the way for the launching of various types of online gambling sites in the state.
This included the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, which made online casinos legal in Michigan. Regulated online casinos were then able to launch in January 2021.
This depends on the operator. Some online casinos will require you to enter a bonus code when creating your account or when making your first deposit to activate a welcome offer. This is the case with both Caesars Online Casino and BetRivers.
Other online casinos require you to just opt-in to the deal, while some automatically apply the bonus.
The Michigan Gaming Control Board requires online casino gaming players to be at least 21 years old. This is the case no matter if an operator has a partnership with a commercial casino or a tribal casino.
Yes, many of the legal online casinos in Michigan have introduced downloadable online casino apps. You’ll find the best ones at Caesars Casino, BetMGM, and DraftKings.
All online casinos that operate in Michigan’s regulated market hold a license from the Michigan Gaming Control Board. This means that these online casinos are subject to strict controls as well as independent audits.
All of these online casinos provide games that regularly undergo independent testing. They also encrypt the information of their users to ensure that you have no privacy-related issues.
There is no requirement for you to be a state resident if you want to play casino games at a MI casinos online. However, you can only use these Michigan online casinos if you are within state lines and are at least 21 years old.
As soon as you arrive on the Caesars platform, it will ask what state you are in. Once you select “Michigan,” you will then need to select the “Join Now” button in the upper right-hand corner.
First, you’ll need to enter your email address and select a password. Next, you have to enter personal details like date of birth and full name. Finally, you provide your contact details.
Make sure that you enter your welcome bonus code TCASINO.
You can then proceed by clicking “Join Now”.
As soon as you finish the registration form, you should get an email regarding your new account. Head over to your inbox and open this message.
If you can’t see it, make sure to take a look in your spam or promotions folders.
This email has a confirmation link - click it to confirm the creation of your Caesars account.
Go to the “Deposit” section and choose your payment option. All you need to do then is to enter your payment details and decide how much you want to deposit.
Once you’re funded you can start playing your favorite online casino games.
We’ve gone through all the legal online casino gaming sites in Michigan to formulate a list of online casinos that’ll best suit the needs of players.
Caesars Casino has that irresistible combination of game variety, bonus generosity, and worldwide reputation that makes it a can’t miss choice as top online casino in Michigan.
That said, any of our MI casino sites could be worthy of your time depending on your own unique online gambling needs.
Whatever online casino you ultimately choose, we urge you to gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: 21+ only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.
Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.
We are committed to providing our readers with accurate and timely information. The details mentioned in our review may be subject to change as casinos seek to improve their sites to offer their patrons a better online gambling experience.
This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to decide the best gambling site for you. However, it is not our intention to offer any online gambling advice or guarantee gambling success. Players must gamble at their own risk.
If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
The following resources may be helpful as well:
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at [email protected].
No recently-read stories.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.