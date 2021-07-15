July 15, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Senior dating is becoming increasingly popular among older people. With grown-up kids and heading into retirement, most seniors don’t have as many obligations as they once did. Therefore, they have more time for themselves, and they get to spend it however they like.
At this time in their life, plenty of seniors realize they’re feeling a bit lonely and need someone to share their day with. Luckily, this is where senior dating sites come in handy.
The ultimate goal of these websites is to connect similar singles and help them get to know each other better. Whether they’re looking for friendship, companionship, or a serious romantic relationship, older generations can use the sites for various purposes.
With more and more websites of similar nature appearing on the market, it can be hard to choose only one. That’s why we visited all of the websites and came up with a list of the top 10 ones.
As one of the leading websites in the online dating industry, eHarmony is without a doubt one of the best dating sites for seniors. Although it’s not exclusively intended for senior dating, the high number of members belonging to all age groups made it possible for eHarmony to appear on this list.
Several factors played a significant role in eHarmony becoming the go-to dating site for almost 30 million members just from the USA.
Firstly, it strongly emphasizes the importance of meaningful connections and long-lasting relationships. Members can meet other people who are also seeking a serious commitment.
Secondly, the site is intended for individuals who take their love life seriously. This means taking the time to complete personality surveys and matching quizzes which are later used as compatibility reference points.
Finally, the contemporary and minimalistic design is user-friendly. It doesn’t matter whether you’re a computer expert or someone who just recently got their first computer. The easy-to-use features and simple navigation are why all age groups gladly join eHarmony.
Among the numerous dating sites for older people, Silver Singles made an overly positive impression on us. As a matchmaking website focused on a specific niche, it does a great job at creating quality matches.
The Silver Singles website is intended for connecting singles who are looking for a second chance at love and provides its members with the ultimate online dating experience. The in-depth personality surveys ensure the matches are compatible and have the potential to make the relationship work.
Although the website’s premium subscription is on the pricier side, the packages and deals the members receive alongside the subscription are worth every penny. With it, you have unlimited communication, the ability to view all profile visitors and other user photos and use the mobile app.
What’s great about Silver Singles is that more than 80% of members are highly educated and have a university degree. So, if you’re looking for intelligent, educated, and well-established mature singles, you should consider Silver Singles.
Another dating site that strongly focuses on bringing like-minded people together is Zoosk. It welcomes all ages, so senior dating is flourishing on this dating site.
What sets Zoosk apart from others is the flexible dating scene. Namely, Zoosk doesn’t promote only short-term or long-term dating. Instead, it lets its users freely choose what type of relationship they’re interested in.
This proved to be a great tactic because even the members interested only in casual dating often ended up falling in love with the other person and committing to a serious relationship.
This is all possible thanks to Zoosk’s Behavior Matchmaking – it gets to know its users by learning about their online behavior. What types of people you tend to search, which kinds of profiles you tend to visit, as well as what messages you reply to all affect your overall online behavior profile.
With it, the Zoosk team finds people who show similar behavior and connect them. The high success rate proved just how impressive the Behavior Matchmaking technology is.
If finding the best dating sites for seniors is what you’re looking for, the Our Time dating site will provide you with everything you need and more. Created as a unique site that caters to singles over 50, Our Time is currently one of the essential senior dating sites.
The name perfectly represents what the company is trying to accomplish. It lets seniors know it’s never too late to meet someone special, and this is the age when they can dedicate all their time to communicating with new people.
With the help of Our Time, you can find your perfect partner. Whether you’re looking for a friend, a pen pal, companionship, serious relationship, or even marriage, Our Time is here to turn all your dreams into reality.
Having more than 8 million senior individuals as part of their member base, older people can easily meet someone their age on Our Time. All it takes is a couple of minutes for the website registration, and you’ll be good to go.
Just because people reach a certain age doesn’t mean they’re looking for a long-term commitment. Some people simply like the fun relationships, while others might be willing to try out something new and different after a long marriage.
If this sounds like you, then Senior Sizzle will bring you all the heat and excitement you need. It’s a dating site focusing on casual senior dating. With casual relationships and hookups becoming the predominant relationship format for younger generations, it was only a matter of time when older generations would catch up with the trend.
The interface of the Senior Sizzle site is simple to use and navigate. Although it looks a bit outdated, it contains everything senior members could ask for. All the features are clearly stated and easy to find. Furthermore, there are no actions that require advanced computer skills, which is why all seniors interested in casual dating choose this site. Finally, the average price point of the paid subscription will allow you to use many features for a fair price.
Another widely popular online dating website is Match. The long tradition and outstanding reputation are the main reasons why over 8 million members regularly enjoy using Match’s services.
Even though the registration at Match will take you just a few minutes, we highly recommend taking enough time to complete the online profile builder with caution and care.
The builder comes with various questions concerning your personality and the desired personality of your potential partner. The algorithm then evaluates your answers and tries to find the most compatible partners for all its members.
Besides its smart matchmaking algorithm, Match offers many other unique features to its members. For instance, the Video Date feature lets you have an online date with the other person where you can see and hear each other.
Moreover, MatchPhone lets you talk with other members without sharing your phone number. The Match team will give you a unique number you can use to call other Match members.
As one of the new dating sites on the market Hinge attracted a lot of attention right from the start due to its novelty, but it also kept it. Even if it’s not one of the dating sites for older people per se, you’ll be able to meet many different people and create genuine connections.
Hinge is a dating app, so it’s intended for all singles who use their phone more often than a computer. Therefore, if you don’t own a computer, there’s no need to buy one just for online dating. A simple smartphone will do the trick, as you can download the Hinge app in under a minute.
Hinge is one of the best dating sites for seniors because it focuses on creating meaningful and long-lasting connections between its users. It’s an app “meant to be deleted” after finding your special someone. The modern and sleek design of this app will make your dating experience immersive and beautiful. Try it out!
Yet another excellent example of free dating sites for seniors is Date My Age. It’s an online dating platform created for all singles in their 40s and above. However, it still lets younger populations join the community too.
As an international website, the Date My Age members come from all parts of the world. Having that in mind, this is your perfect opportunity to meet someone from an exotic place and maybe even travel there.
The most significant advantage of the Date My Age site is the free and unlimited messaging system. You don’t have to pay any subscription fees to chat with other members, which is very rare today. Simply complete the quick sign-up process and enjoy all the core features of the website for free. As the leading free dating platform, Date My Age is ideal for anyone looking for a budget-friendly option.
For seniors who put quality over quantity, the Coffee Meets Bagel dating platform represents the ideal choice. After launching in 2012, this dating site approached online dating from a different standpoint.
Namely, the intention of this website isn’t to let you explore people and chat with everyone until you find someone suitable but rather to create meaningful matches from the start.
Valuing the privacy of its users, Coffee Meets Bagel doesn’t have some of the basic features such as profile browsing. Instead, the site uses your Facebook information to get to know you and find people who might be suitable matches.
Potential matches refresh each day, and that’s the only way members can get in touch with others. For individuals who are patient and willing to wait a bit before coming across the right person, the small community of Coffee Meets Bagel might just be what they need.
Last but not least, Senior Match is the final website on our list. It’s a special place where seniors and older generations can meet like-minded people and chat with them.
The ultimate aim of Senior Match is to connect its users in real life too. That’s why all of the matches are based on geographical location. Since the users get match suggestions depending on where they live, that can often be a deciding factor whether they find someone they like or not.
Seniors living in the countryside or rural areas might get fewer suggestions than seniors living in the city. Nevertheless, it’s a good option for meeting local singles.
Plenty of seniors contemplate whether they should go back into the dating world because of their age. Everyone deserves to be with someone they like to spend time with, and no one should feel lonely. So, you should date even if you’re a senior.
Other members will be curious about you, but it’s important to decide what you should and shouldn’t share with others. Interests, hobbies, likes, and dislikes are always fun to share but keep personal information such as home address and banking details to yourself.
The majority of senior sites are free to use but require a paid subscription for enabling messaging services. One of the exceptions is Date My Age which doesn’t require any payments for getting in touch with other members.
When you’re going to go on a real-life date depends on several factors – your readiness, your comfort level, and your acquaintance with the other person. If you feel like you know enough about the other person and would like to elevate your relationship to the next level, go for it.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.