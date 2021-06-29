June 29, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Looking to date African American singles? Look no further. We have listed some of the best interracial dating sites—whether you're black yourself or looking for some white girls. Some sites are for black singles only, some are for black singles and those looking to date them.
eHarmony is one of the world's largest interracial dating sites for serious dating and you'll find plenty of black white singles here! eHarmony was developed by a psychologist and has attracted millions of members worldwide who want to make use of their intricate matchmaking algorithm. It's a quality dating site with members looking for long term relationships. On the downside, it's not a niche interracial dating website and it costs a fair amount to join.
Pros of eHarmony:
If you are looking for ebony babes or ebony hotties, what better place to look than one that's dedicated to them? Among the ebony dating sites, you find Ebony Flirt where both ebony singles and those who want to date them can join. Ebony Flirt is a global interracial dating website which is free to use unless you want special features. While it might not be the biggest ebony dating site out there, it's worth checking out if there are any members near you that take your fancy.Pros of EbonyFlirt:
InterracialMatch is an interracial dating website that offers black dating white. It has plenty of members worldwide. Interracial Match is a well-established dating site that functions well and has an option to verify your profile, meaning you can also choose to match only those with verified profiles. While the site has over 1M members worldwide, it may not be that easy to find members near you unless you live in a big city.Pros of InterracialMatch:
One of the largest free interracial dating sites today is InterracialPeopleMeet. As such, it's a great place to meet black singles. As one of the largest interracial dating sites on the market, it's well worth checking out Interracial People Meet. Especially as you don't have to pay to have a look around.
Pros of Interracial People Meet:
Cons of Interracial People Meet:
Among popular black dating websites you find AfroIntroductions, which has a solid reputation and has been in business for many years. If you want an easy, hassle free online dating experience, AfroIntroductions is a good choice. However, the site isn't particularly innovative—it's rather old-fashioned.
Pros of AfroIntroductions:
Cons of AfroIntroductions:
Originally Black Singles Connection, Black Singles was a well established, albeit small, interracial dating site that launched in 2002. It has since merged with EliteSingles, so if you try to sign in, you'll be redirected there, where you can find plenty of black singles.
BLK is one of free interracial dating apps available in the US and Canada, that has attracted a decent number of members in the 18-34 age group.Pros of BLK:
Cons of BLK:
Overall Verdict:
BLK is a nice tinder for interracial dating app (it's available for other races wanting to date black people as well) available in the US and Canada. As 98% of members are black, it's easy enough to find singles matching your criteria! Unfortunately, the app still needs to grow to create the kind of userbase that makes it easy to find singles near you, no matter where you are. As it's a free interracial dating app, it doesn't hurt to sign up to see if there is anyone near you who takes your fancy.
RBL is another black and white dating app with mainly favorable reviews on both the app store and Google Play. And it's a interracial dating app with a difference as their staff approve each application manually. They further check all photos to ensure they aren't blurred, contain nudity, etc. In short, if you're tired of fake accounts and weird photos, this is a better option.
Pros of RBL:
Cons of RBL:
Overall Verdict:
RBL is a lovely interracial dating app for those looking for a serious relationship and want to avoid fake profiles and swiping through photos where you can't make out the man or woman behind the filter. However, as the membership pool is still small, you may not find any singles near you.
Swirlr is an interracial dating site, meaning you can find all races here looking to date someone from a different race than their own. A small interracial dating site with an old-fashioned vibe where design is concerned, but still fully functional and easy to use. You can message anyone with a free membership and video chat is available for paying members, which is a nice touch.
Pros of Swirlr:
Cons of Swirlr:
Tagged is really a interracial social media networking site that has an empahsis on both friendship and dating. You'll find plenty of black singles on here, as the site has over 300M members, with 42% being Afro-Americans. Tagged is a fun social media networking site that facillitates matches with singles near you. If you are looking for a unique experience, then it's well worth a try.
Pros of Tagged:
Cons of Tagged:
