June 18, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
When it comes to older men dating younger women, there are a growing number of dating sites available where people can connect. Some sites are designed for men interested in dating an older woman while some are geared toward older men dating younger women. Regardless, it’s all about finding the connection despite the age gap, and older men younger women dating sites here are sure to make it much easier.
How do you choose a good younger women older men dating site? To begin with, you’ll want to look at the member base and the niche, obviously. You wouldn’t expect to find much luck at a site that only has 5,000 members when the average dating site has more than a million, after all. On any of the sites below, you’ll find millions of profiles of men and women seeking older and younger companions and plenty of perks to the membership. Let’s take a look at the best options for dating a younger woman or dating a younger man.
Editor’s Review
Here are the top picks for those interested in dating older women or older men, along with a little info about what sets each apart.
1. MillionaireMatch - Best for Connecting with Older Wealthy Singles
If you’re looking for age gap dating in the upper class, Millionaire Match is your first choice of younger women looking for older men. This site is home to thousands of millionaires and wealthy older individuals who are looking to find their perfect match. If you’re wealthy or an admirer of those who are, you know that this is an entirely different lifestyle and requires a dedicated dating solution. The site requires membership for people who want full access, but profiles are verified, and the risk of spam, bots, and scams is low.
2. AgeMatch - Best for Finding the Right Age Groups
At Agematch, the entire premise is that people are here for age-based dating and relationships. This site focuses mostly on older men dating younger women, but some people set up profiles looking for the opposite. You can create a profile for free and the site has been around for more than 20 years. Membership is required for messaging and other premium features, but it’s generally worth it with the member base and level of activity.
3. Wealthymen - Best for Finding Older, Established Men
Established Men is a leading site for older men dating. The site has been around for a long time and is reputable, with many people knowing it simply by name. Here, there are millions of established men and their admirers looking for the perfect match. While others will just be older men who are interested in younger women. Membership will be required for full access, but anyone can sign up free and check the site out.
4. Oldermendatingyoungerwomen - Best for Member Database
Older men dating younger women is home to over 5 million active members. The site is dedicated to age gap dating from both sides and has been in business for 14 years. This is part of a network of websites dedicated to older man dating younger woman and helps members connect with older partners that are both male and female. You can create a free profile to join, but you will need to pay for membership for access to premium features like messaging and more.
5. CougarLife - Best for Finding Cougars and Older Women
While most sites focus on older men, this one is geared specifically toward cougar dating for men who like older women. The site has been around since 2008 and helps older women from around the world connect with younger men from all walks of life. Members can search or browse the database of users, share photos and videos, give gifts, and even chat and share private photos. VIP priority messaging is available and there’s even an advanced search option. Several of the features can be accessed free but premium membership will be required for full access.
6. Zoosk - Best for Easy Communication
Zoosk isn’t a site that’s geared toward age gap dating specifically, but it’s easy to use on the go, thanks to a mobile-friendly design and apps for iOS and Android. Zoosk allows you to connect with local singles of all ages, including older men and women who are interested in dating younger. Plus, you can sign up and start dating for free, only paying for premium features when you feel the need.
7. OlderWomenDating – Best site for Younger Men
This site is a great place for younger men who want to meet older women, as well as older women looking for younger men. For men who want a woman that is confident, established, and experienced, this is the site to join. It takes just minutes to sign up and verify your profile and then you can be on your way to making great connections in no time. You can even sign in with Facebook for simplicity. Membership will be required for premium access.
8. 20.Dating - Best for Extreme Age Gap Dating
Older men who are looking to date younger women, and vice versa, will love 20.dating. The site offers an easy interface and simple signup process so that you can be on your way to dating those who are much younger or older in no time at all. The site caters specifically to this niche and makes it easy to connect. There’s even a blog and a safety section, although paid membership will be required for full access.
9. EliteSingles - Best for Network of Members
At Elite Singles, there is a dedicated section for those who are interested in dating older men and the men who are looking for their admirers. The Elite Singles network has millions of members and some of the most reputable dating sites online today. The sign-up process is easy and there are plenty of ways to browse the site before you have to pay for membership. You'll create a profile, complete a personality test, and enter your own search criteria to be connected with local matches in no time.
10. Itsjustanumber - Best for Older Men
On this website, women will find tons of profiles of older men seeking younger women who understand and appreciate that age is just a number. The site was founded in 2007 by someone who just wanted to find a better age gap dating site. The site is 100% free, so it may be harder to verify profiles, but it’s great for those who aren’t interested in spending money on online dating. You can share messages in real-time, share pictures and videos, and even chat privately with other members. The only caveat is that members must have a face picture to be considered “in good standing”.
Final Roundup
These sites all offer different types of dating for older/younger dating dynamics, including older men and younger women as well as older women and younger men. All of the sites have their own focus, but the general niche is the same. Plus, they’ll connect you with millions of other singles looking for the same things you are, making it easy to find that perfect connection.
We like MillionaireMatch for the most reputable option for dating wealthy, older men that have their lives established and just want someone to share it with. Oldermendatingyoungerwomen is a great place for younger women to meet older men for dating, relationships, and more. Although these are our top picks, however, you’re sure to find connections on any of the sites listed here if you take the time to look. Forget the numbers and find your true love with these ageless dating sites.
We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Cleveland Scene. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Cleveland Scene, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.
Email us at news@clevescene.com.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.