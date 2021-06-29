June 29, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Widowers over 50 often find themselves wanting to look for love again, or even just to find some companionship, but they might not be sure where to turn. Many haven’t bothered to look into online dating sites for widow and widower dating or they’d realize that there are plenty of options available today. If you’re over 50 and have lost a spouse, you don’t have to feel like you’re going to be alone forever.
The widow dating sites listed below all offer a chance for you to connect with new love and meet people who are in the same stage of life as you. There are some geared specifically toward widows and widowers, as well as some for seniors and those in their second act of life. Just when you weren’t sure you’d ever be able to find those special connections again, the Internet has created a space just for you and those like you. We’ll review the top dating sites for widows who are dating after 50 and help you see what the options are and what each offers. In no time, you’ll be on your way to all kinds of dates and new connections, no matter what you have in mind.
Editor’s Review
1. Eharmony.com – Best for Long-Term Relationships
Everyone knows eHarmony as one of the leaders in online dating. For long-term relationships, the site offers a lot of potential. But did you know they also have a widower dating section? This one caters specifically to their UK audience, but it’s designed for those who are looking for someone to connect with after a serious loss. The site is all about helping people connect, no matter the circumstances, so if you’re serious, this is a good place to start.
2. Seniorsizzle.com - Best for Local Singles
Senior sizzle is all about local seniors who want to make love connections and meet new people near them, including people who want to make a lasting connection. You'll find all kinds of singles, including widows and widowers who are looking for love again. The site is targeted specifically at older adults and profiles are free to create. The site has advanced search features and even makes it easy to share videos and talk on camera before meeting in person.
3. Seniormatch.com - Best for Compatibility Matching
This site has millions of members over the age of 50, including widows and widowers looking for love and those looking to date them. It doesn’t matter where you come from because this site welcomes all seniors, and claims to have more than 36,600 success stories to date. Thousands of members are active each day and the site makes it easy to sign up with Facebook rather than starting from scratch with a new username and password. Most of the features are free, but you may have to pay for premium access.
4. Elitesingles.com – Best for a Higher Caliber of Connections
Elite singles is another popular widow dating site that allows you to connect with seniors who are established and serious about making connections. There is a special section for widows and widowers, as the site understands that these people live a different set of circumstances and might need a different kind of dating experience. It’s free to sign up but you may have to pay for premium access. You can even start as friends and go from there, making it comfortable for everyone.
5. Okcupid - Best for Interest-Based Matches
Okcupid is a great choice for those who want to connect with people on mobile and date based on shared interests. This community is focused on bringing people together in their own element and at their own pace. It's free for anyone to join and you can even check out profiles and see what the site is like before you commit to a membership. Those over 40 who are looking to date again will find plenty to appreciate at this site.
6. Singleparentmatch.com - Best for Single Parents Seeking Love
If you’re a single parent and you’re looking for love, this is the site for you. While there are several people over the age of 50 on the site, it also has a lot of younger single parents in the database. Users can search by age and gender, or by other criteria, and you can also browse profiles and create your own in just minutes. Signup is easy and free and you’ll find plenty of people who understand what it’s like to be a single parent here. Of course, you’ll have to pay to upgrade for premium access.
7. Olderwomendating.com - Best for Finding Older Women
Older women dating is a site designed for older women and those who love them. Whether you’re a widow or widower or you’re just looking for love after 50, this site has what you need. You can find local singles or connect with matches around the world, and it takes just minutes to sign up and get started. Apps are available for iOS and Android, and you’ll find both older and younger men here, and can search profiles to find shared interests and more.
8. Justwidowerdating.com - Best for Widows and Widowers Dating Specifically
While a lot of the widoer dating sites out there claim to offer dating resources for widows and widowers, this site is specifically for them. Here, you can meet other people in the same situation that will show you that you can still make connections and even find love again. The site takes just minutes to sign up and is free to join for anyone. You can pay for membership if you want access to the premium features of the site, including sending and receiving messages.
9. Onesingleperson.com - Best for Friends and Dates
If you’re looking more for friends and casual dates, this site is a great choice. Long-term romance is great, but perhaps you like your life and just want some people to share it with—that's where this site comes into play. At onesingleperson.com, you can create a profile in just minutes and be on your way to chatting with widows, widowers, and other singles your age in no time at all. There is always the potential to find long-term love anywhere, but this site is more focused on fun and connection.
The Final Call
So, there you have it—ten of the best widow date site options for those who are dating after 50 and widowed, or even those who are divorced or otherwise moved on from previous relationships. US daters will love eHarmony’s US Widow Dating site, and the U.S. audience can rest assured that it’s available to them, as well. This option is best for long-term commitments when you’re serious about dating. Singleparentmatch.com is great for connecting with other single parents, but it’s typically geared more toward the 35-55 crowd than 50+.
However, that’s not to say that you won’t find what you need there—go ahead and give them all a try if you’d like. You’ll find local matches or perhaps even connect with love halfway around the world, but you will find that you can love again with these sites to help you find the matches you seek.
