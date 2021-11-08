November 08, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Online therapy has become a more common option for people seeking mental health services.
It can be a valuable resource for people who live in remote areas, have physical limitations, or lack reliable transportation.
If you’re looking for online counseling - you’re not alone!
According to the CDC, 40% of Americans reported struggling with mental health and substance use in 2020.
Our research has concluded that BetterHelp is the best online therapy service overall.
However, we’ve listed other options because we know that people have different therapy goals.
Keep reading to find the best online therapy service that matches your needs!
BetterHelp is our best overall pick because it has the largest network of licensed therapists and it does all the vetting and heavy work for you.
All the therapists listed on BetterHelp’s directory must pass a thorough verification process, and only about 20% of applicants get accepted.
Therefore, you have opportunities to connect with therapists committed to providing high-quality service - who will truly help your needs.
A recent study conducted by the Berkeley Well-Being Institute shows that BetterHelp can be as effective as face-to-face therapy, and 98% of users felt that they made significant progress.
Pros
Cons
Teen Counseling has one of the most expansive networks of therapists specializing in mental health for adolescents.
Once a teen takes the assessment, they’re assigned a therapist. Teens and their parents can communicate with the therapist in separate “rooms” so that the teen feels comfortable sharing openly.
Licensed clinical social workers from Teen Counseling can help all kinds of mental health challenges that many teens experience, including anxiety and depression, bullying, and low self-esteem.
Teens can schedule live sessions with their therapists at varying times so that they can still participate in any extracurricular activities.
Pros
Cons
Regain provides individual and couples therapy and notably exceptional marriage counseling compared to other therapy platforms.
After you and your partner fill out a questionnaire - you get paired with a licensed family therapist.
Regain’s primary mode of communication is through video sessions, and they can accommodate a busy schedule.
You can also work with a bilingual therapist fluent in the following languages:
Individuals may also benefit significantly from Regain if they’re looking to work through a separation, divorce, breakup, or loss of a relationship - as they feature plenty of experienced marriage and family therapists.
However, it’s essential to understand that Regain cannot assist individuals as needed in abusive relationships.
Pros
Cons
Talkspace provides a comprehensive experience for all its users.
It offers therapy sessions for individuals, couples, and teens - and you can also connect with a psychiatrist for medication management services.
Once you take an initial assessment, you can choose from a selection of therapists that best match your results.
It’s also easy to switch therapists, and you can do it for free!
Users have 24/7 access to their therapists, so it’s easier to schedule sessions according to your availability.
Talkspace is our runner-up choice because it has a smaller network of therapists and a lower customer satisfaction rate than BetterHelp.
Pros
Cons
If you’re specifically interested in CBT, Online-therapy.com is one of the best available platforms.
After you take its survey, you’ll receive a recommended treatment plan. Then, you can work through guided worksheets and activities to help you consistently follow through with your therapy goals.
Something that makes Online-therapy.com unique is that you can work on CBT at your own pace.
You can also connect with CBT-trained therapists who have experience working in a wide range of life challenges and mental health conditions, including mood disorders, agoraphobia, and relationship issues.
Pros
Cons
Doctor on Demand follows a unique system where you don’t need a subscription plan to receive services.
Instead, users can pay for single video chats with licensed therapists and psychiatrists.
Therapists on this platform have at least a 4.9 out of 5-star rating. They can help with many different issues, including stress, panic attacks, postpartum, and insomnia.
When it comes to costs, Doctor on Demand is more appropriate for short-term sessions because subscription-based therapy platforms end up saving users more money as time goes on.
Pros
Cons
7 Cups began after the founder, Glen Moriarty, experienced the benefits of active listening and wanted to provide this service to people who live in isolation or loneliness.
Once users register a free account, they can request to connect to a 7 Cups Listener whenever they want to chat with someone.
All Listeners have received training in providing emotional support.
If they believe a user would benefit from speaking with a licensed therapist, they will make the recommendation to the user.
Users only get charged if they connect with a therapist - making this service accessible to everyone.
Pros
Cons
MDLive offers behavioral health services and can connect individuals to its directory of vetted providers.
Once you set up an account and complete their intake survey, you can look through their psychiatrist and therapist profiles list and select someone who matches your needs.
MDLive may be a better option for individuals looking for short-term services. Since users have to pay for each consultation and session, the costs can add up fairly quickly.
Individuals looking for a long-term option may benefit from using a subscription service.
Pros
Cons
Calmerry is a relatively new therapy platform that appeared in May 2020 in response to the increase of mental health needs due to the pandemic.
It’s a subscription-based service that has 3 levels of membership.
Once you complete the initial survey, you can decide on which subscription you’d like to select. Then, a specialist will match you with a therapist based on your survey results within 24 hours.
Calmerry offers counseling and therapy for various needs, including grief, anxiety and depression, LGBTQ+ needs, self-esteem, and family and relationship counseling.
You and the therapist will establish short-term and long-term goals, and grief counselors will work with you to develop a treatment plan.
Since Calmerry is a newer platform, it’ll be wise to keep an eye out for them as they fine-tune their systems and processes and work to keep mental health costs affordable.
Pros
Cons
Circles focus on group therapy and match its users with others who are going through similar life circumstances and other mental health concerns.
Users get placed in groups of up to 8 members, and a professional therapist leads the group sessions.
Group therapy can be a more affordable option, and Circles provides plans that start at $30 per week.
Once you complete the initial assessment, a specialist will match you with a group that meets for a specific type of support.
Circles can provide support for many different needs, including grief, divorce, and COVID-19 stress.
Pros
Cons
Amwell is a great and relatively affordable option for taking care of your physical and mental health.
Online therapists on Amwell can provide support for various needs, including mood disorders, PTSD and trauma, life transitions, insomnia, and couples therapy.
Along with meeting with a licensed therapist, you can meet with a psychiatrist for help with medication and prescription management.
Pros
Cons
If you’re interested in online therapy but feel a little hesitant, here are some answers to frequently asked questions that other concerned readers have had.
Pride Counseling is probably the top LGBTQ-friendly online counseling platform available.
It caters to all gender identities and is a great platform to get expert help regarding any issues you may be going through.
Yes, online therapy is a valid form of therapy that effectively helps your mental health.
Research shows that individuals benefited from receiving therapy, especially with some mood disorders and trauma.
Many online therapy platforms are HIPAA-compliant - so as long as you’re using a trusted resource, you won’t have to worry about a breach in your confidentiality.
Cognitive behavioral therapy or CBT for short is a specific branch of therapy where licensed clinical social workers or qualified online therapists help to break negative patterns of thought which often lead to depression.
Many online therapy platforms like BetterHelp offer these types of mental health services for individuals who need them.
The answer to this question heavily depends on the individual.
For example, some people like having the option of communicating over text. Online counseling is an excellent option for people who want more affordable fees per session or don’t have reliable transportation.
It also helps people who live in areas lacking mental health resources.
They can connect with therapists with specific certifications and specializations that they otherwise might not be able to find in their vicinity.
Online therapy does fall short with people who have more severe mental illness or circumstances, such as being actively suicidal or experiencing psychosis.
However, with general talk therapy, some studies show that online counseling can be just as effective as talk therapy.
Yes, BetterHelp is a legitimate service.
It has one of the largest networks of licensed therapists and has a thorough selection process.
There are also tens of thousands of positive reviews along with multiple ratings above 4.5/5 stars.
However, there are instances where a licensed therapist may not be as responsive, which is often an issue with the individual therapist rather than the platform itself.
If you’re not satisfied with your therapist, you can always request to switch to a new one. BetterHelp also offers a free trial period, so you don’t have to commit to using its services right away.
According to BetterHelp’s Privacy Policy, BetterHelp may disclose information to third parties, including vendors and service providers, data hosting and storage partners, and analytics and advertising providers.
However, BetterHelp will ask for your consent to share your information with third parties, meaning that you can always opt-out of them sharing your data.
The best overall online therapy platform is BetterHelp.
It’s been in the business for years and constantly responds and makes improvements based on customer feedback.
It also provides different forms of communication, which can be convenient if you’re looking to talk to someone - but you don’t need an entire online counseling session.
Regain is also a great platform because it has a similar suite of services, but it’s a slightly smaller network and has a lower satisfaction rate from its users.
Overall, online therapy is an excellent option for people looking for psychological services, and it can often be just as effective as in-person therapy sessions.
There are many licensed therapists available online - including marriage and family therapists
It has opened up the way for more people to receive therapy, and people have a better chance of finding therapists that best match their needs and preferences.
Good luck!
