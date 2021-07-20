July 20, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
I know, right? Choosing a Delta 8 brand to buy your D8 products from can get hard. And it doesn’t help that there are so many options to choose from.
But we got you.
Whether you’re new to Delta Eight or you want to explore other reputable brands, we’ve compiled an informative list of the best Delta 8 brands right now, offering powerful and safe D8 products.
Let’s dive in!
Products: Edibles┃Flowers┃Pre-Rolls┃Tincture┃Capsules┃Gummies┃Carts┃Cigarettes
Having been in the organic product industry for decades, Exhale believes everyone deserves a natural alternative to restore their health.
You’ll be spoiled for choice with the wide range of Delta 8 products available. A good place to start is their high-grade Delta 8 flower, which is available in a number of federally legal strains.
For edibles, there are Delta 8 THC gummies and oils, which come in quite tasty flavors. I mean, why not have some fun while you’re at it?
And rest assured, the products are locally grown with all-natural hemp and tested for quality by a third-party lab, so you are guaranteed safe, quality Delta products.
Plus, have I told you there’s free shipping and a 30-day money-back guarantee? You won’t have to pay a dime for delivery either, and you’re covered if you don’t like it.
Exhale customers seem to be quite satisfied with their services, especially with the potency of the flower and gummies. With quite a number also raving about responsive and friendly customer service.
Products: Cartridge┃Edibles┃Tinctures┃Flower┃Pods┃Concentrates
Like Exhale, DeltaEffex prides itself in providing a natural escape to the stress of daily life. It has even been featured on reputed cannabis industry publications like Merry Jane and the Ministry of Hemp.
If you’re looking to get that euphoric buzz at a good price, then DeltaEffex is your rescue. There’s a wide variety of Delta 8 products, including vape cartridges and gummies, which seem to be the in-thing with their sweet flavors.
To ensure you get quality and safe products, all products are tested and verified by a third-party lab. So you can lay back and unwind with some confidence.
DeltaEffex is hip, with an active social media presence and even a meme section to keep things entertaining on their blog.
Fast shipping? Yes! With an affordable $6.29 rate, your delivery will be with you within 3-7 days. Better yet, you can opt for shipment tracking for extra assurance.
Customer reviews are largely positive, most hailing the affordable pricing and great learning section. While others are impressed by the tasty flavors and effectiveness of the products.
Products: D8 Gummies┃Cartridges┃Flower
In the world of Delta 8 THC, BudPop is the rookie that seems to get a lot of things right. With organic, high-quality, and non-GMO hemp products. It’s even been featured on Forbes!
If you’re looking to get that euphoria or calm after a long day, try out the gummies or carts to unwind on some sweet, exotic flavor. Or go with the flower for some potent, real weed-like experience.
All products are lab tested to ensure you get the finest quality. Better still, transparency is upheld. All lab test reports are published on their website to give you that extra confidence.
Confused about what Delta 8 THC product to get? Don’t be; there’s a buying guide to help you pick the best product according to your age, weight, gender, and more!
Here’s more flavor, you get 20% off on your first order as a new customer. And you’ll be able to get your product within 5 days. Wait... The final crowning piece is a 30-day money-back guarantee. Awesome, right?
Regardless of the fact that BudPop focuses on a few specific D8 products, customers have high praise for their high quality products, tasty flavors, and fast delivery.
Products: Gummies┃Carts┃Capsules┃Tinctures┃Flower┃Pre-roll┃Mixed bundles┃Candy
Does it get purer and safer than a team of doctors and scientists working to provide high-quality Delta 8 products?
As a premium brand, you’ll most likely get any Delta 8 THC product you’re looking for on Diamond CBD. With many flower strains and even Delta 8 THC candy for a pleasant way to clear your head.
If you’re new to Delta 8 THC, there’s an informative learning section to know the ins and outs of the D8 kingdom.
For quality, all products go through lab testing. And they’re transparent enough that you can access the lab reports!
For orders above $100, you get free shipping. Better still, there’s a refund policy, and you can return the shipment within 30 days if unsatisfied.
By the look of the customer reviews, the Delta 8 THC oils have proved helpful in easing body pains while still giving some relaxation.
Products: Vape carts┃Edibles┃Tinctures┃Concentrates┃Oils
3Chi is the poster boy of Delta 8 THC popular brands, aiming at unearthing the happiest and healthiest versions of people with their carefully developed products.
Gummies seem to be the go-to Delta 8 THC option on their site, with potent vegan ingredients to uplift and spur your creative juices.
Better yet, the custom blends give you more control towards the desired effect, e.g., happiness, calmness, sleep.
Also, there’s free shipping on orders over $99. The icing-on-the-cake? Discreet packaging to protect your delivery from wandering eyes. And, you should get your package in under 7 days!
Something wrong with your order? Fret not. You can get a refund if you notify customer support within the first 10 days.
Products: Gummies┃Oils┃Tinctures┃Capsules┃Concentrates┃Carts┃Tanks
Extract labs pride themselves on high-quality Delta 8 products with affordable prices. Even featuring on Forbes!
You get a quality guarantee, as products are 100% natural, locally-made, and tested by a third-party lab for purity.
If you prefer the wholesome natural weed flavor, you’re in luck. Extract labs use CO2 extraction to maintain the integrity of the cannabinoids and hemp extracts.
Privacy and safety are paramount; you’re promised a 100% secure checkout. And for more than $50 spent, you will get free domestic shipping and a possible full refund on returned packages.
The cherry-on-top? You’ll get 15% off your entire order when you subscribe to their newsletter.
General reviews are quite assuring, especially on the potency of their oils, vape cartridges, and pricing. Balancing quality and affordability is where Extract Labs found the perfect parity.
Products: Carts┃Concentrates┃Disposables┃Edibles┃Tinctures┃Vape Juice┃Flower
CBDVapeJuice is the hub of hemp-based products. Not only does it provide CBD products, but it’s also gained a reputation with a good range of Delta 8 THC products as well. Yes, even for pets.
If you are looking to ease pain, anxiety, or even panic attacks, CBDVapeJuice claims to offer natural pain relief. Especially with its forte—Tinctures, which are thinned out to avoid clogging carts.
New to Delta 8? There is a blog to master the nuances of Delta 8 THC in no time. And an additional buying guide to help you pick the best vape juice for you.
Quality is upheld as all products go through third-party testing before they’re availed for sale. And in case of queries, you have access to online chat, phone, and email support.
CBDVapeJuice seems to be a customer favorite, with organic hemp products giving therapeutic effects.
Moonwlkr was introduced to explore the possibilities of hemp.
And they’ve done just that, with a range of Delta 8 THC products, e.g., bundles, edibles, disposable vapes, vapes—all, with exotic flavors for a sweet head-high.
For orders above $50, there’s free shipping with discreet packaging. And possibly the fastest delivery (2-4 days). Also, you can use the 30-day-return policy if there’s a problem with the package.
If Delta 8 seems a little daunting, there is an informative section that breaks down the idea of Delta 8 THC and how it works.
Blue Moon Hemp aims to improve everyone’s well-being by bringing natural, affordable, and effective hemp products. With features on publications like GQ and Leafly.
You can get Delta 8 THC vape cartridges, dabs, gummies, flower, and gel caps. All, locally grown and thoroughly tested to bring the best standards.
For orders above $99, you get free shipping.
Get this; there’s a 30-day risk-free trial! Yes. Test the products first before fully committing to Blue Moon Hemp. How cool is that?
Looking to enhance your life with natural Delta 8 THC products at great prices? ATLRX has you at heart.
You’ll find Delta 8 THC tinctures, flower, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and more. But ALTRX excels in tinctures, which are optimized to give you almost instant relaxation.
Also, the regular blog posts are a sport and can help you learn about cannabis brands. You can even get quick hacks like how to unclog your cart.
Shipping is processed within 2-3 days, and you’re given a tracking number to monitor your package when it’s dispatched. Cool, aye?
Lastly, there’s a refund policy, so you can initiate a return within the first 30 days of delivery if unsatisfied.
SecretNatureCBD has been helping people unwind and even relieve symptoms for quite some time. With over 20 years of experience in cannabis products.
You have access to Delta 8 THC capsules, pre-rolls, flower, carts, and more. But SecretNatureCBD’s ace card is blended Delta 8 products, which are carefully and naturally treated to maximize effects.
Better yet, there is fast shipping for both local and international shipping. With international shipments being delivered within a remarkable 7-10 days.
The cool thing is, you get 20% off your next order when you subscribe.
Boston Hempire boasts quality and potent hemp products like Delta 8 THC flower, wax, dabs, carts, gummies. And has been featured on the LA Weekly and Yahoo.
A good place to start would be the Delta 8 THC flower, which comes in delicious flavors to give you that soothing effect after a long day.
All products are tested by an accredited third party lab, and you can access the lab reports on the website just in case you need to cross-check.
Have I told you there are tailored subscriptions? Get a plan that works for you, lay back, and wait as your personalized order renews when you need it.
Why not earn while at it? With the reward program, you can get $25 off your orders for successful referrals.
High-quality Delta 8 THC products are potent and effective in giving the desired effect. To get a brand with good quality D8 products, check for those that do third-party testing on their products. It’s even better if they have the lab reports on their website.
Purity is just as important as quality. Look for leading brands that use all-natural ingredients, with pesticides and heavy metals-free hemp. That way, effectiveness is enhanced.
On the other hand, the spectrum determines how much THC remains in the final product. Go for brands with full-spectrum products; that way, you can only get the benefits of THC.
There are three other types of THC in the cannabis market; THCA, THCV, and Delta-9 THC. Check the ingredients to ensure that D9 THC and THCV are not available in quantities above 0.3%, as they might cause strong psychoactive effects.
Dark and opaque colored Delta 8 means it has some impurities, so stay away from any red, brown, green Delta 8 THC. Go for transparent-Esque Delta 8 THC products for the best purity and quality.
Delta 8 THC should be clear, golden, champagne, or rose in color. Transparent, not opaque, is the desired outcome. Anything you should avoid
Lab testing is a great way to ensure quality products, especially third-party labs, which are most effective in determining a product's purity. Trustworthy brands display these reports on their website.
Ingredients are an important aspect to consider. Ensure that you are consuming safe and pure edibles. Check for products that guarantee great quality, with preferably organic ingredients.
Make no more than 0.3% of other cannabinoids present to stay safe.
Since Hemp plants have low quantities of THC, manufacturing costs can be quite high. Be skeptical if a brand is selling products at a throw-away price, as the products might not be pure.
On the flip side, be wary of brands selling Delta 8 THC products at very high prices since it might be a front to dupe you into thinking they’re high quality. Try to find the average price range.
Delta 8 THC falls in a legal haze; it can be found in both cannabis and hemp plants. The 2018 Farm Bill allowed hemp, which has less than 0.3% Delta 8 THC, to be grown and used across the US, which makes hemp-based Delta 8 federally legal.
Delta 8 is different from CBD in that Delta 8 is psychoactive, has an effect on the mind, and is used both recreationally and medicinally, while CBD is non-psychoactive and is mostly used for medicinal use.
Yes. Delta 8 THC can get you high pretty quickly. Depending on your tolerance, you might or might not be able to get that stoned feeling since Delta 8 is designed to give only mild psychoactive effects.
The strongest Delta 8 brand seems to be Exhale, which offers high quality and, in turn, potent edibles, vape oils, and flower in a variety of potencies.
Surprisingly... Yes. While less potent, Delta 8 is THC. And just like any other THC, it lingers in the body, even for first-time users.
Despite being 100% federally legal, heavy delta 8 users, in particular, should be aware that D8 use is likely to result in a false positive on a drug test.
If your Delta 8 carts keep clogging, get a q-tip and wipe the inside of the mouthpiece. Then, without pressing the heating button, suck in air to try and dislodge any liquid that might have solidified.
Delta 8 brands ensure you get health and recreational THC benefits without dealing with the side effects of regular cannabis products. The good thing is—these brands are a click away.
Exhale is our top contender for the best Delta 8 brand, with decades of experience and a wide variety of potent D8 products. However, DeltaEffex and BudPop are other great options, especially if you’re looking for good value carts and a wide range of flavors, respectively.
Take note to check the ingredients of your Delta 8 products for other cannabinoids. And more importantly, have fun experimenting with different options, blends, and flavors!
