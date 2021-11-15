November 15, 2021 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
The best Bitcoin casinos let you deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, and they come with lightning-fast transactions and zero withdrawal fees.
Other than that, they’re a lot like regular online casinos in that they have great game variety, exciting bonuses and awesome gameplay.
In short, they’re a blast.
We’ve rounded up 10+ of them for you to take a look at. We’ll be explaining what currencies each site accepts, their pros and cons, and we’ll also be outlining who exactly they’re perfect for.
Bitcoin usage - The first thing we took a look at is the Bitcoin ease-of-use at any online casino we chose in terms of its deposits and withdrawals, its processing times and its minimum and maximum stakes.
Bonuses available with Bitcoin - We made sure to select online casinos that have a number of Bitcoin-specific bonuses, including first deposit bonuses, reload bonuses and VIP programs.
Games available - Naturally, there’s more to a Bitcoin casino than just Bitcoin. As such, the casino sites in our list offer a variety of casino games, ranging from slots to table games, and live dealer games to poker.
Other cryptocurrencies available - Alongside Bitcoin, most of the sites in our list also accept a number of other cryptos, including Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum.
Launched in 2014, 7Bit Casino is our top pick when it comes to Bitcoin online casinos. It’s fully licensed, provably fair, and it offers games provided by a wealth of world-class software developers, including Microgaming, NetEnt, Push Gaming, and more.
And one thing it definitely isn’t, is boring. With a stylish, arcade-games-inspired look, 7Bit Casino is especially ideal for players who want to play at an online casino that looks good. It’s got visual flair and panache and everything feels very retro.
Naturally, there’s a lot of substance to match the style. At 7Bit, you can take your pick from hundreds of slots, alongside all the classic table games and a selection of jackpot games.
Live games are also available, while the welcome bonus is generous. That said, you will need to be wary of the fairly high wagering requirements, although these are offset somewhat by the fact that there are no max winnings.
Payment methods, meanwhile, include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, while a number of ‘traditional’ payment methods are supported, including Skrill, Neteller, credit and debit card, and EcoPayz.
BitStarz is one of the most forward-thinking casinos on the planet right now. Its user layout is gorgeously designed, combining as it does effortless functionality with beautiful site design. Everything is easy to find, and everything is easy on the eyes.
Style doesn’t come before substance, however. BitStarz is home to a superb collection of over 3,000 casino games at the time of writing. These are all provably fair and include more than 900 slots, live games, and the usual classic casino games - blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and so on.
You can also compete in daily slots tournaments (known as “slots wars”), which helps to give online gambling a bit of a social dimension.
Reliability and trustworthiness aren’t a problem, either, with BitStarz claiming to be home to over 2,700,000 registered players.
Like a few other Bitcoin casinos, BitStarz doesn’t give you the option of depositing or withdrawing via fiat currencies. However, if you’re here simply for the cryptos, transactions are free and withdrawals are almost instant.
mBit Casino is an established online casino with almost a decade’s worth of experience. Indeed, it was one of the first-ever Bitcoin casinos and as such it’s at the top of its game when it comes to user layout, game variety, Bitcoin usage - and bonuses.
The fun starts with what mBit describes as a “welcome package”. This is a layered Bitcoin bonus that includes reload bonuses, and which new players can grab by making their first deposit with Bitcoin.
There are daily and weekly tournaments to play (as well as monthly slots tournaments), with mBit claiming to pay out over 42 Bitcoin each month. That’s a generous amount that dwarfs rivals. There are also VIP rewards galore.
And while it might disappoint some players that mBit Casino doesn’t accept any fiat currencies, Bitcoin withdrawals are typically processed in just ten minutes or less.
In terms of its game selection, mBit Casino is currently home to more than 2,000 casino games, with new ones being added all the time. Games you can play here include slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and baccarat. There are also progressive jackpots, drops and wins, as well as live games.
The user layout is smart and easy to get the hang of, mBit Casino works excellently on mobile, and alongside Bitcoin you can also deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether.
All in all, this is a reliable and safe crypto-only casino that also offers 24/7 customer service.
Finding a Bitcoin casino that offers sports betting isn’t easy. Not only does CloudBet give the option of betting on sports, but it also does sports betting very well in general.
There is a huge variety of markets available, with CloudBet covering all the major sports and many minor ones. You can bet on the world’s biggest leagues, and you can also bet on niche leagues in far-flung countries.
Odds are competitive, the in-play betting experience is good (and comes with up-to-date statistics), while the site itself claims to offer the lowest margins on all the major sports. We did some closer research into this - and the claim checks out.
Not just that, but CloudBet claims to offer super high limits, too, which means the sportsbook might be ideal for high rollers. The betting software itself, meanwhile, is faultless and the user layout is professional and easy to get the hang of.
One slight issue is that customer support doesn’t seem to be as prompt as it is at rival sites. This can be an issue if you’re betting in-play especially and want your query answered as quickly as possible.
Other than that, this is a very solid Bitcoin casino. Indeed, in the online casino section, you can bet on a range of high RTP slots (97%+ RTP) that are provably fair, and which give you the best chance of winning.
You can also bet on a number of different blackjack, baccarat, and roulette variants.
Other cryptocurrencies that CloudBet accepts include Dogecoin and Litecoin.
Red Dog Casino is an online Bitcoin casino. It’s home to hundreds of games, including 200+ slots, poker variants, and a range of specialty games.
Alongside Bitcoin, you can also deposit and withdraw via Litecoin and Ethereum, as well as a number of other regular payment methods, such as NeoSurf.
Pleasingly, there are no limits on how much you can deposit or withdraw via crypto.
Where Red Dog Casino excels is with its mobile casino. The site is fully optimized for any device, it’s responsively designed, and there are hundreds of games you can play. There are also Bitcoin bonuses that you can grab directly from your mobile device.
That said, in order to play Red Dog on mobile, you will need to do so from your mobile browser, as there is currently no downloadable app.
Some players who prefer to sign up to established online casinos might be slightly wary that Red Dog Casino was only founded in 2019. But this is a fresh and exciting new Bitcoin casino that’s fully licensed, and safe, and secure to use.
If you want to play online poker with Bitcoin, Ignition might be the right site for you. It’s only been around for about 5 years so far, but it’s already emerged as one of the world’s biggest poker sites in terms of traffic, tournaments, and playability.
Traffic-wise, Ignition is easily one of the most popular, and there are always at least 500+ poker players to compete with at any time of the day. Rake is set at $0.01 for each $0.20 in the pot, and while Ignition is generally seen as a soft poker site, there are high limit tables available to keep the pros happy.
The welcome bonus is generous, the selection of tournaments is excellent, and alongside poker, you can play all the classic casino games.
Unlike some online Bitcoin casinos, Ignition imposes a max withdrawal of $9,500 on all cryptos. As mentioned, though, Ignition is seen as a soft site anyway, so this shouldn’t post a problem for most players.
Alongside Bitcoin, you can deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum.
Bovada is a trusted Bitcoin casino that, over the years, has developed a strong reputation for its sportsbook. At Bovada, you can bet on all the main American sports, as well as a suite of worldwide sports, including soccer, tennis, and golf.
Where Bovada excels, however, is with its bonuses.
To kick things off, there’s a Bitcoin bonus on the table for new players. This is a three-part bonus that tops you up with free bets each time you make a first, second, or third deposit with BTC.
After that, Bitcoin rewards existing players with daily, weekly, monthly and seasonal promos, although most of the promos center around American sports.
Odds are competitive, but if we could have a minor criticism it’s that Bovada - despite offering live betting - still hasn’t adopted live streaming.
As well as accepting Bitcoin, Bovada also accepts Ethereum and Litecoin, and there’s also an online casino section that lets you play over a hundred casino games, including poker.
Intertops is a popular Bitcoin casino that’s been around for over 20 years. You can bet on sports, as well as poker, blackjack, roulette, slots, jackpot slots, and live games.
Indeed, Intertops’s game variety is comprehensive that you’ll struggle to think of a game you can’t play.
Those who prefer to play live casino games may especially enjoy their time at Intertops. There are dozens of live games to choose from, as well as a live dealer welcome bonus. Bitcoin stakes, meanwhile, range in size so that both casual players and high rollers are well-catered for.
Sports betting fans might prefer it if the odds were a bit more competitive. Other than that, this is a solid Bitcoin casino/sportsbook that also accepts BTC Cash, Litecoin, and a number of ‘traditional’ payment methods.
If you want to deposit via Bitcoin and play blackjack, Wild Casino represents a good option. You can deposit as much as $500,000 Bitcoin, BTC Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, or Ripple, and then you’re free to grab the crypto welcome bonus and start playing one of eleven blackjack variants.
These include multi-hand blackjack, single deck blackjack, and Super 7 Blackjack. There are also daily blackjack tournaments, while other casino games include slots (200+) and video poker. Live games are available, too.
Will some players be disappointed that the max withdrawal for all cryptos is $3000? Maybe. But as far as crypto casinos go, Wild Casino is still one of the most generous when it comes to its max deposits, bonuses and games.
As per its name, Slots.LV is one of the top Bitcoin casinos when it comes to slots. Slot games are its main focus, and here you can play hundreds of them, including all the best new ones, progressive jackpot slots, high RTP slots, and more.
You can enjoy slots on desktop or on mobile, and the quality of the experience is high on both.
There’s also an attractive Bitcoin bonus available for new players, while loyal players are rewarded with an exciting VIP program.
Alongside Bitcoin, you can also deposit and withdraw via Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum, and Slots.LV has created a super helpful guide that will help you ‘get started with Bitcoin in five simple steps.’
The lack of live dealer games might put some players off. But if slots are your jam, Slots.LV represents a good choice.
Bitcoin gambling (or, more generally, crypto gambling) is essentially just the same as any other form of online gambling. The rules are the same, the games are the same - the only difference is that you're gambling with Bitcoin.
There are numerous advantages to playing at a Bitcoin casino. Because cryptocurrencies are decentralized, your information remains both anonymous and safe.
Bitcoin transactions, meanwhile, are often instant and much faster than ‘regular’ transactions using a fiat currency. There are also no fees involved for depositing or withdrawing, while max deposits and withdrawals are often much, much higher than they are for fiat currencies.
Other than that, you get to enjoy all the other great stuff that traditional online casinos offer - all the most popular casino games, bonuses, mobile experiences, and more.
Because cryptocurrencies themselves are highly volatile, they can put people off from investing in them and gambling with them at crypto casinos.
Naturally, this has less to do with the crypto casinos themselves and everything to do with the digital currency. If the value happens to drop, your winnings will be worthless over the long term.
Provided you sign up to Bitcoin casino sites that are fully licensed, Bitcoin gambling sites are 100% safe. Moreover, fully-licensed casinos are SSL-encrypted, while the digital currency itself is made further secure by the fact that it uses Blockchain technology.
Depositing via Bitcoin at Bitcoin casino sites is, thankfully, super easy. You just need to head over to the cashier/banking section of your account, select “deposit” and then choose the Bitcoin option.
The Bitcoin wallet address will then be displayed, which is the address you need to use with your BTC wallet to make the transaction.
Then, enter a deposit amount, click to confirm - and that’s it.
A Bitcoin bonus is simply a bonus or promotion that you can redeem by depositing and/or staking Bitcoin at crypto casino sites.
They include welcome bonuses, slots bonuses, live dealer bonuses, poker bonuses, slots bonuses and more.
Each one has its own terms and conditions, and sometimes you will need a Bitcoin bonus code in order to access the bonus.
All the casino sites in our list accept Bitcoin. Each one naturally offers a different user experience, with some Bitcoin casino sites excelling when it comes to slots, others when it comes to poker, and others when it comes to live games.
All of them accept other cryptos too, with the beauty being that you get near-instant withdrawals, no fees, and enhanced security!
We hope that you have fun and that you always gamble responsibly.
