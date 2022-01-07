January 07, 2022 SPONSORED CONTENT » Paid Content
Online slot games have proven to be a popular pastime among Americans, a trend that doesn't show any signs of letting up. But, with hundreds of online casinos to choose from, and more coming into existence every year, finding the best online gambling sites is easier said than done.
Luckily, we've done all the work for you and compiled a list of the best online slot casinos for you to explore.
Since launching in 2019, RedDog has quickly become one of the most popular online slots sites around, and with just under 120 real money slots, RedDog provides users with a decent collection of games to choose from.
Red Dog has one of the more attractive welcome bonuses around. Players get to enjoy 225% when they sign up, a promotion that increases by 20% when the deposit is made via Bitcoin or Neosurf. All bonus funds come with 35x wager requirements and can be used on slots, Keno games, scratch cards, and board games.
Moreover, the online casino has a well-optimized mobile site that can be accessed from any Android or iOS device. Users can also download Red Dog's desktop casino software, which is great for those wanting an alternative to browser-based gaming.
It's worth noting that Red Dog does have a minimum deposit amount of $150, which may be high for some players.
Of all slot games to play on RedDog, we highly recommend Achilles - a highly popular game of 5-reel slots with 20 pay lines. Along with impressive Trojan war-themed graphics, the game features several progressive jackpots and an RTP of 96.7%.
Cafe Casino is another highly popular real money slots site, one that is currently offering a welcome bonus of 250% up to $1,500. This bonus increases to 350% up to $2,500 when the deposit is made in Bitcoin. Additionally, Café Casino features a $1,000 daily giveaway and a $100 referral bonus.
The online casino runs several online slots tournaments daily, most of which lasts for about 10-15 minutes. These tournaments allow you to play slots against other players and the last person standing wins the grand prize.
Although the site advertises fast payout times, it also states that withdrawals can take up to 10 business days, which is longer than average compared to other online casinos.
Included within its collection of 100+ slot games is Gods of Giza, an ancient Egyptian-themed affair with 4-reels and 20 pay lines. Although released in early 2021, Gods of Giza has quickly risen in popularity due to its visually appealing graphics and 95% RTP.
Founded in 2016, Ignition's catalog of slot games features over 13 of the top software developers and includes several popular titles like Golden Buffalo, CyberPunk City, and Fury of Zeus.
Moreover, new users will be able to claim up to $2,000 in bonus funds on their first deposit - an amount that increases to $3,000 when the deposit is made via Bitcoin. Existing customers can take advantage of a weekly reload bonus offering 100% up to $100.
Even though Ignition's game catalog is respectable, it does lack several popular games like Starburst and Book of the Dead. Furthermore, the available promotions don't offer much in the way of free spins.
Of all 105+ games hosted on Ignition, Larry's Lucky Tavern is easily one of the best. With an RTP of 96%, this 5-reel, 20 pay line game comes with a healthy amount of Wild's, Scatters, Multipliers, and bonus games - all of which are set to a playful Irish theme.
Having launched in 2020, SuperSlots is one of the newest real money online casinos on our list and currently supports over 250 slots for gamers to enjoy.
In addition to an excellent game selection, SuperSlots offers new customers a generous welcome that can see them collect up to $6,000 in bonus funds over their first six deposits. There are also several bitcoin and weekly deposit promotions available for existing customers, all of which make SuperSlots a great online casino for promotions.
Although users can fund their online slots account using all major credit cards, SuperSlots doesn't support credit/debit cards as a withdrawal option, meaning users are restricted to bank transfers, courier checks, and cryptocurrency when cashing out.
While there is no shortage of impressive slot games to choose from, we recommend Stampede - a 5 reel game by Betsoft that features 1024 pay lines and outstanding African safari-themed graphics.
Having begun operations in 2020, Las Atlantis is another new online casino that has managed to attract a decent following in a short amount of time.
On top of an attractive welcome bonus of up to $14,000 and a selection of 200+ online slots, Las Atlantis is known for providing users with excellent customer support, through their 24/7 live chat.
The Las Atlantis website is well-optimized for mobile devices and the online slots casino even has its own desktop application that serves as an alternative to browser-based gaming.
Unfortunately, because the site is so new, there aren't very many reviews compared to other, more established online slots sites.
Pandas Gold is a 5-reel slot game with 88 pay lines and a larger-than-average jackpot. The game features many bonuses including free spins, bonus rounds, and a healthy number of scatters and multipliers.
With just over 100 real money slot games, Slots.lv doesn't have the largest collection around. However, what it does offer is a quality selection of online slot tournaments.
Each game runs roughly 10 minutes in length and new games start every 30 or 60 minutes. The site also features a handful of live dealer casino games along with a decent number of progressive jackpots.
As far as bonus offers go, Slots.lv has a $5,000 welcome bonus, a $1,000 BTC daily giveaway, and a daily deposit bonus of 100% up to $100.
Anyone who opens an account with Slots.lv should test out Dragon Blast, a thrilling 5-reel game by Genesis that includes 50 pay lines and many ways to earn free spins. Dragon Blast is considered a high-volatility game of video slots and has an RTP of 96%.
This new slot machine from industry leaders Betsoft takes the classic Vegas concept of three 7's and gives it a frenzied twist.
Of course, old school gamblers will be plenty familiar with the three reel and one payline setup, but what takes this outerspaced-themed slot to a whole new level is the freerolling 4th reel and its multiplier symbols - that could have you winning up to 2368x.
It's a real slick renderer of a slot with a low min bet ($0.06) and a 96% RTP for thrilling swings, though if you get tired of this one Juicy Stakes isn't shy in their offerings - with over 400 slots to choose from.
That said, we found that the site couldn’t decide whether to be a poker room or casino as neither really stood out as a featured product for the company. The poker traffic is solid (especially on weekends) and is a decent choice if you want the best of both worlds.
The casino welcome bonus is however quite restricted and is limited to just 25 spins. Bonus haters who don’t like being tasked with the chore of working them all will find a nice home here, as will free spin lovers as the recurring free spins offers is higher than other sites.
Intertops launched in 1996 and has since grown into one of the best online casinos in operation. Those looking to play slots for real money will have access to over 210 titles, many of which feature progressive jackpots.
Once signed up, players can use one of nine deposit methods to fund their account and can also enjoy a welcome bonus of up to $5,555. This welcome bonus is spread out over the first five deposits and comes with 30x wagering requirements.
Unfortunately, Intertops isn't available in some US states and prospective users will need to make sure they're eligible for an account before signing up.
Perhaps the most popular online slot game featured on Intertops is Bubble Bubble 3 - a highly volatile 5-reel game that offers 50 pay lines and a 1000x max grand prize. In addition, the slot game offers plenty of multipliers, free spins, and an overall great playing experience.
Slots Empire is an online slot casino powered by Real Time Gaming, one of the most recognizable names in the industry.
Employing a gritty, ancient Roman theme, Slots Empire currently hosts over 200 games is a great place to play slots online.
Slots Empire offers new players a welcome bonus of 245% plus 55 free spins that can be used on the popular slot game Caesar’s Empire. Players funding their account via credit card will be limited to $1,000 per transaction, which may be low for some players.
If you do sign up for Slots Empire, be sure to check out Caesars Empire, one of the best progressive jackpot slots around. The game comes with an RTP of 97.86% and 20 pay lines and is one of the more popular real money slots at the moment.
With over 210 real money games available, Wild Casino is great for gamers who enjoy a larger than average slots selection.
Wild Casino also offers a large $5,000 welcome bonus that increases to $9,000 when the deposit is made with cryptocurrency. Wild Casino currently accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Stellar Lumens, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and USD Coin.
However, user reviews have indicated the online casino can be slow to respond to user inquiries, especially those made over email.
Book of Darkness is a magic-themed slot game with a 96.48% RTP and a total of 10 pay lines. Along with impressive graphics and an interesting storyline, the game includes many wilds and expanding symbols, and even an auto-spin feature that awards players with free spins.
Reputation - We've only included gambling sites that have managed to obtain a good reputation among gamers. To gauge this, we look at forums and social media platforms centered around online slots games, taking time to read reviews left by past players.
Variety of games - When playing online slots, gamers generally prefer casino sites that provide a wide game selection. With each online slot site we review, we take a moment to examine their games library, the types of slots available, as well as the game studios that provide them.
Payout percentage - A game's RTP, or payout percentage, is of great importance to serious players because it defines how much a game is likely to payout. We've made sure that all online slot sites in this guide provide players with access to several high RTP slot games.
Slot bonuses and promotions - Whether it be weekly reload bonuses, free spins, or an attractive introductory promotion, or low wagering requirements, we make sure that all online casinos featured on our list offer attractive bonuses for both new and existing customers.
No. One thing that deters some people from playing slots online is skepticism over fairness. However, as long as a reputable and licensed online casino is chosen, the chances of a particular slot game being rigged or unfair are effectively zero.
For starters, online casinos only host games made by software developers, meaning they don't have any direct control over the games themselves.
Secondly, all slot games use random number generators (RNGs) to determine results. RNG's are computer algorithms that produce a set of random integers during each spin that are then relayed back to the gaming software.
Yes. Players can no doubt win real money when playing online slots. However, it's important to understand that bonus funds almost always have wagering requirements attached to them.
These wagering requirements determine what multiple of one's bonus funds must be wagered before any winnings can be withdrawn.
For example, say a user claims a welcome bonus of 100% up to $100 with 35x wagering requirements. If they were to deposit the max amount of $100, they would receive an extra $100 in bonus funds.
This would mean the player must wager a total of $3,500 using said bonus funds before a withdrawal can be made.
The original slot machines were simple three-reel games that had a single pay line. The slot machine would only payout when the player encountered three identical symbols in a row.
As technology improved, 5-reel slot machines began to appear on casino floors. Because of the five reels, these slot machines could support a much greater number of pay lines. Not only are these pay lines horizontal, but they can also be diagonal, vertical, and even following a zig-zag pattern.
Today, nearly all of the most popular slot games feature five reels, with some having up to 25 or more pay lines.
RTP, or return to player, determines how much a slot game will pay out over the long term. For example, a game with a 96% RTP will pay out, on average, 96% of all wagers in the form of winnings.
However, this is just an average, and because the results of each spin is entirely random, players always have the chance to hit a jackpot.
Slots with a progressive jackpot take a portion of each wager and add it to the grand prize pool. Because of this, progressives feature much larger jackpots than standard non-progressive slots.
Because of their larger-than-average prizes, progressives almost always have a lower RTP, which usually falls between 90% and 95%. Some popular progressive slots include Mega Bucks, Wheel of Fortune, Achilles, and the Age of the Gods franchise.
You should now be familiar with the best online slots sites in the industry. We picked the best in terms of bonuses, games variety, reputation, and high RTPs.
If you’re still undecided, it might be worth trying out three or four sites that interest you first. Most of the casinos on the list have small minimum deposits anyway and some even let you play for free. Opening an account costs nothing, and in most cases, can be done within a few hours.
Once you find the slots site for you, don’t forget to gamble responsibly!
IMPORTANT:
Gambling can be addictive. If you have a gambling problem or somebody you know does, then we strongly advise calling the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with a certified advisor. All gambling sites are 18+ only.
Some of the sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our website's guides.
Please, visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:
